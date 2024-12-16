Drive to Survive Season 7: Release date, what to expect and more details

The Formula 1 2024 season has come to a close, which means Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive has finished filming its seventh season. But when can we expect its release?

We’re taking a look at everything you need to know about Drive to Survive Season 7, from its release date to the stories it intends to tell.

What is Drive to Survive?

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a recurring documentary series that centers on the world of F1 racing.

Box to Box Films, the production company responsible for the show, spends each season gathering interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and racing action. Then, at the end of the year, the crew weaves that footage together to create a narrative-heavy recap of the year.

Each season is comprised of 10 episodes, with each episode generally focusing on one team, or one overarching storyline.

How has Drive to Survive helped increase F1 viewership?

While many diehard Formula 1 fans have complex feelings about Drive to Survive, the Netflix docuseries has been critical in expanding the sport’s reach — particularly with younger, female audiences, and in America.

The first two seasons of DTS were available on Netflix when the COVID-19 pandemic ground the world to a halt in March of 2020. People around the world turned to streaming services like Netflix to alleviate the boredom and unease resulting from the virus, and DTS was one such show.

People who may not have otherwise given Formula 1 a second thought found themselves drawn into the tense, high-speed world of open-wheel racing. Further, the nature of motorsport meant that Formula 1 was one of the first sports to return to active competition. Folks who had tuned into DTS during the pandemic and who craved the communal experience of watching live sport began tuning into races.

Because DTS focuses more on interpersonal relationships and team drama than it does on the nuance of, say, aerodynamics, the show made Formula 1 accessible to newer audiences that may have otherwise never given the sport a second thought.

Where can I watch Drive to Survive?

Drive to Survive is available on Netflix.

For anyone interested in catching up, seasons one through six of DTS are available for streaming on Netflix.

When Season 7 debuts, it will do so all at once on Netflix.

Drive to Survive’s impact:

When will Drive to Survive Season 7 be released?

No formal release date has yet been issued for Drive to Survive Season 7, which will focus on the 2024 Formula 1 season. However, we can expect that the docuseries will be released in either late February or early March of 2025, as has been the case with the previous seasons of the show.

What storylines can I expect to see covered in Drive to Survive Season 7?

While specifics are sparse, you can expect Season 7 of Drive to Survive to hit the key talking points of the Formula 1 2024 season, including:

The interpersonal chaos at Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s fourth World Championship

McLaren’s revival, the inside story of Lando Norris’ challenge to Verstappen, and the team orders dramas with Oscar Piastri

Lewis Hamilton’s farewell to Mercedes, and his pre-season signing with Ferrari

The ongoing Andretti/Cadillac saga

Charles Leclerc’s historic wins at Monaco and Monza

The “will they, won’t they” attitudes toward the futures of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez

Will there be a Drive to Survive Season 8?

At this time, it is unclear if Drive to Survive will be renewed for an eighth season. However, considering the success of the series, it is highly likely that that will be the case.

What shows are similar to Drive to Survive that I can watch next?

If you’re a fan of the in-depth sports documentary, you may also enjoy other offerings from Box to Box Films, the production company responsible for Drive to Survive. This company has produced several other docuseries in the DTS vein, such as:

Break Point, a behind-the-scenes look at the tennis scene

Six Nations: Full Contact, which centers around the 2023 Rugby Six Nations Cup

Tour de France: Unchained, which focuses on the cycling world

Sprint, which follows the fastest athletes on the globe

Full Swing, which brings the DTS treatment to golf

If your interest lies more in the motorsport realm, then consider the following series:

NASCAR: Full Speed, which focuses on America’s premier stock car racing series

Grand Prix Driver, which delves into the 2017 McLaren F1 team

Le Mans: Racing is Everything, which follows participants in France’s iconic 24-hour race

MotoGP Unlimited, a behind-the-scenes series similar to DTS but with motorbikes

Formula E Unplugged, a YouTube series dedicated to Formula E

