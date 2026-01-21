Formula 1 has announced that the eighth series of hit Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive, will be launched on Friday 27 February.

This will give a full recap of the key moments of the 2025 campaign, telling the stories both on and off track with behind-the-scenes insight likely unseen until now.

Drive to Survive to launch in week before new season

The arrival of the Netflix series has been widely seen as a watershed moment for the following of Formula 1, with its enormous success having been credited with the sport’s growth globally – particularly in the United States.

The first run of episodes, which debuted in 2019, gave fans never-before-seen access into the Formula 1 paddock, but is also seen as helping demystify the world surrounding the sport, as well as giving fans a better understanding of how the sport works on a race-by-race basis.

There has been significant investment into Formula 1 in the media since, with the Brad Pitt-starring movie, F1, having been released in 2025, along with a Drive to Survive companion series debuting on Netflix, F1: The Academy, which focuses on the all-female F1 Academy category.

Some huge storylines are expected to be covered in the latest series, which any fan to have watched the sport in 2025 will be aware about.

Among many other news stories, Lewis Hamilton made his seismic move to Ferrari and Christian Horner was sacked from his Red Bull role after two decades in charge, while feelgood moments such as Nico Hulkenberg’s first F1 podium may also warrant a mention.

On top of that is a title battle that went all the way to the last race of the season, with the release date coming just one week before the 2026 campaign gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix.

