Drive to Survive season six release date revealed for early 2024

Netflix have announced a release date of Friday 23rd February for the sixth series of popular F1 docuseries Drive to Survive, in the run-up to the 2024 season.

The look back at the 2023 campaign will go behind the scenes with the teams throughout the year as all the biggest stories in the Formula 1 paddock unfolded.

Drive to Survive has been largely credited for growing Formula 1’s popularity around the world since it arrived on Netflix, giving a unique look at the sport with the fly-on-the-wall series.

Drive to Survive season six to be released in February 2024

A poster advertising the latest crop of episodes circulated online confirming the 2024 release date of Friday 23rd February, which coincides with 2024 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

As has been the case in previous years, this will allow Formula 1 fans time to watch the last season unfold from within the paddock walls before a new campaign begins in earnest.

While critics of Drive to Survive question the authenticity of the show itself, including the likes of Max Verstappen, who chose not to appear on it due to how he believed it presented “fake” rivalries, though he has now softened his stance after talks with producers of the show.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

Revealed: The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

“Of course they’re making a TV show, so they’ll create a narrative,” Christian Horner recently told the Financial Times about the ‘Netflix effect’ on Formula 1.

“They’ll portray you sometimes you’re the baddie, sometimes you’re the hero, sometimes you’re both in one episode.

“But the effect that it’s had on the sport has just been insane. I mean, it’s been an absolute game-changer for Formula 1 in bringing in an entirely new audience to watching Formula 1 racing.”

Such has been the success of Drive to Survive, the format has now expanded into golf with the arrival of Full Swing, a behind-the-scenes docuseries following the PGA Tour last year.

NASCAR is also due to be getting a Drive to Survive-style series in 2024, to try and broaden the series’ appeal worldwide.

Read next: Revealed: The best and worst value-for-money drivers on the F1 2023 grid