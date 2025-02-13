Netflix has confirmed it will no longer make any more episodes of Tour de France: Unchained, after the third series airs.

The docuseries is co-produced by Box to Box Films, makers of hit Formula 1 series Drive to Survive, with the show having been heralded as one of the key reasons behind the sport’s growth in popularity in recent years.

Drive to Survive cycling spin-off ‘naturally coming to an end’ in latest series

Tour de France: Unchained followed the world’s most famous cycling Grand Tour in a behind-the-scenes, fly-on-the-wall format, similar to how Drive to Survive shone a light on the Formula 1 paddock.

Such has been the success of Drive to Survive around the world and the surge in viewership Formula 1 has enjoyed as a result, it has spawned a host of sporting documentary series in its image in the hope of having a similar impact on their respective sports – several of which made by Box to Box themselves.

“After three seasons, we are naturally coming to an end of this cycle,” read a statement from Netflix on Tour de France: Unchained coming to an end.

More on Drive to Survive and Formula 1’s involvement with Netflix

👉 Drive to Survive Season 7: Release date, what to expect and more details

👉 Netflix eyeing major F1 broadcast deal after Drive to Survive success – reports

“We’re very proud of the work we’ve done and of the public response to the documentary series, which has allowed us to offer a fresh take on this legendary competition.

“Netflix France will continue to explore new territories in the world of sport. We have several exciting projects in development that will enable us to tell unique stories in other sporting disciplines, such as ‘Le bus: Les Bleus en grève.’, which will be about the French football team’s strike during the 2010 World Cup, at Knysna in South Africa.”

A fortnight ago, Netflix confirmed that Six Nations: Full Contact – also produced by Box to Box – a behind-the-scenes look at rugby union’s prestigious international tournament, would not be renewed for a third series.

Box to Box continues with its sporting fly-on-the-wall series in tennis with Break Point, in golf with Full Swing, surfing with Make or Break, and a series on athletics is in production named Sprint.

As for Drive to Survive, Formula 1 and Netflix recently confirmed the seventh series of the hit show, focusing on the 2024 season, will be released on Friday 7 March, one week before the Australian Grand Prix weekend gets underway.

Read next: Surprise! McLaren unveil camo MCL39 in first Silverstone shakedown