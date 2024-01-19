A man has sadly been killed in a car crash which saw the vehicle come to a stop on the Miami International Autodrome Formula 1 track.

Local media are reporting that as per information from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at roughly 1:45 pm on a Florida’s Turnpike ramp running near Hard Rock Stadium, the site for the Miami F1 circuit.

It is reported that the driver lost control of a Dodge coupe and hit the concrete barrier when attempting to exit the Turnpike, the force of the impact seeing the vehicle go over the wall and roll down the embankment to where the F1 track sits.

The driver sadly died from his injuries. PlanetF1.com send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

Formula 1 has been racing at the Miami International Autodrome since 2022 as part of a 10-year contract, the series competing on a street track constructed around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins American football team.

It was the second US-based grand prix added to the calendar, joining the United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, before the Las Vegas Grand Prix joined in 2023 as Formula 1 continues to see a sharp popularity boom in the nation.

Max Verstappen has won both Miami GPs to take place so far.

