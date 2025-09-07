Driver nears race ban as FIA hand out further punishments for Italian GP

The FIA have given Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli and Esteban Ocon points on their Super Licence after they committed penalty-worthy offences during the Italian Grand Prix.

While action on track was largely quiet, the stewards had another busy afternoon with four incidents all requiring them to take a closer look.

FIA dishes out penalty points to three drivers at the Italian GP

The most severe penalty has been given to Haas’ Bearman, who sent Carlos Sainz spinning during a battle on Lap 41.

With Bearman ahead, Sainz went for an overtake and had his front axle ahead at the apex which, under the current rule set, made the corner his. When Bearman did not back out of it, he was adjudged to have caused a collision.

For his crime, stewards Felix Holter, Mathieu Remmerie, Derek Warwick and Valerio Brizzolari gave him a 10-second penalty in race before applying two penalty points to an already busy licence.

Those take him up to 10 for the last 12 months, with just two more needed before Bearman is required to sit out a race.

The 20-year-old now faces a nervous wait with no points set to expire until November 2, meaning he has four events to navigate before then.

His previous penalties came in just three races, with the young Brit getting two for colliding with Franco Colapinto during the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix and another two for overtaking Sainz during a red flag in FP2 at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

His most egregious offence saw him given four points for crashing under red flag conditions in pit lane entry in FP3 at the 2025 British Grand Prix.

It was a bad day all round for Haas in Monza, with Ocon also picking up a penalty point after he was adjudged to have forced Lance Stroll off the track.

More reaction from the race in Monza

Italian GP: Max Verstappen wins at Monza amid fresh McLaren team orders controversy

Nico Rosberg predicts McLaren ‘talks’ after team orders take centre stage

The stewards said that Ocon did not leave enough space on the approach to Turn 4 and pushed the Canadian off the circuit.

It is however Ocon’s first point of the last 12 months so he is not in any real danger of a ban any time soon.

The final penalty point went to Kimi Antonelli who was ‘driving erratically’ during a battle with Alex Albon.

The stewards say Antonelli was alongside Albon when he moved to the left and tried to squeeze the Williams driver, pushing him onto the grass, something they saw was ‘potentially dangerous.’

The penalty was less severe as Albon kept control and was able to pass shortly after anyway.

Antonelli now has five penalty points in the last 12 months with the first of his set to expire in June 2026.

Sainz meanwhile was reprimanded for failing to rejoin the track at the right spot.

Read next: F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates