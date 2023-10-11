Former F1 drivers Gerhard Berger and Christian Danner have questioned whether the wrong training and too much focus on “six-pack abs” played a role in the driver’s Qatar GP complaints.

Formula 1 came in for some stick after the Qatar Grand Prix as drivers sought medical attention, and some even passed out, after a gruelling 56-lap race in sweltering heat and humidity.

Logan Sargeant retired unwell with intense dehydration, Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet and Lance Stroll was “passing out” in the car.

‘If you’re really fit, you won’t get sick’

And that’s just three of the reported cases of drivers suffering ill health in the extreme conditions.

With drivers voicing their concerns, Lando Norris saying it was “dangerous”, the FIA announced it will take steps to ensure there are no repeats of the extreme demands of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Motorsport’s governing body said: “A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.”

Former F1 race driver Martin Brundle came in for some stick when he called that a “weak view”, the Sky Sports pundit adamant that “races like Qatar and very rainy days which make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are.”

And he’s not alone in his opinion with Berger saying if the drivers were fitter, they wouldn’t have had a problem.

“I think it’s simply a question of fitness. If you’re really fit, you won’t get sick,” Motosport-Total.com quotes Berger as having told ServusTV. “It’s a fitness problem, it’s a circulatory issue.

“If you ask Verstappen, he didn’t get sick. Not even in these temperatures.”

But while Verstappen didn’t get sick, he too was spotted sitting on the ground as he recovered with reigning World Champion saying it was “way too hot” to race.

As for Danner, he recommends the drivers take up cross-country skiing or even put a stationary bike in a sauna instead of buffing up in the gym.

“They should go on the cross-country ski trails in winter and not just work on their muscles in the gym so that they get their six-pack abs,” he said.

“Sorry, but in my opinion it wasn’t too much of a surprise that the temperatures are high in Qatar.

“It can’t be that the drivers aren’t trained well enough. I think they may have been trained incorrectly. But you can train for such conditions! You can go to the sauna, put the bike down and ride on it.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023 driver salaries revealed: How much do Formula 1 drivers make?

Seven chaotic F1 race weekends: Missile strikes, COVID-19, track invaders and more

But don’t think for a moment either Berger or Danner are preaching from the pulpit with neither former F1 driver being the fittest during their days racing.

“I always felt sick because I had no fitness,” Berger added with a laugh.

“I can remember a Grand Prix in Detroit. There was an Arrows on its side with five laps to go and the driver’s head was like that around. That was Christian Danner!”

Read next: ‘Concerned’ FIA respond to Qatar GP that ‘jeopardised’ driver safety