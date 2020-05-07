Zandvoort sporting director Jan Lammers is open to a Dutch GP without fans but says Liberty Media must waive the hosting fee.

The 2020 Formula 1 is, hopefully, maybe, beginning in less than two months with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring before the circus moves to Silverstone for another double-header.

After that, though, the calendar is yet to be decided.

Earlier this year the Dutch Grand Prix was one of seven to put its name on the postponed list, hoping for a slot later in the year should the season get underway.

But with F1 bosses now planning to probably spend the entire European leg of the championship behind closed doors, Lammers says the only way Zandvoort can feature on the calendar is if the race is free.

He says not only would Liberty Media need to waive the hosting fee but they’d also have to pick up the operational bill.

“Sure,” he told Motorsport.com when asked if the Netherlands was open to a race without an audience. “But that doesn’t mean we can spend money on it.

“The fact that we won’t earn anything from it, and that we would invest a lot of time and energy into it, is a way that we would be helping the sport as well.

“But it has to be a responsible thing to do for Circuit Zandvoort, especially from a financial point of view.

“To put it simply: it shouldn’t cost us any money. So if FOM and Liberty want to hold a race at Zandvoort without fans, they have to pay for all of the operational costs.

“And that is quite a substantial amount of money.”

