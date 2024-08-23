FP1 produced a thrilling battle for top spot on a fast-drying Circuit Zandvoort, as Lando Norris landed the first blow.

Max Verstappen was forced to settle for P2, two-tenths down on Norris, while Lewis Hamilton – the winner last time out at Spa – was P3 as an exciting contest brews on the Dutch coast.

Lando Norris strikes first versus Lando Norris

It was not ideal seaside conditions for the start of the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend – for fans or Formula 1 cars – with a strong wind whipping rain around Circuit Zandvoort.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly – who now knows that Jack Doohan will be his F1 2025 team-mate – ventured out first on a set of full wets to assess the dreary conditions, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen doing the same. He returned to the pits just before team-mate Nico Hulkenberg locked-up into the gravel at Turn 10.

The Saubers of Zhou Guanyu and Robert Shwartzman – the latter in for Valtteri Bottas for this session – soon went out along with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz as Gasly and Hulkenberg returned to the pit lane. But eight minutes into the session, everyone was back in the pit lane.

But with 17 minutes gone we had our first time on the board at last, Charles Leclerc getting a 1:26.530 out of his Ferrari on the full wets. Hulkenberg was also back out there, but the upgraded Haas continued to prove a handful, as he went straight on at Turn 1 this time.

George Russell was having a happier time in the Mercedes as he shaped up for an attack on that Leclerc P1 time, dropping seven-tenths short, but Hulkenberg soon got that Haas behaving to jump up to P2, 0.131s off Leclerc’s benchmark.

As the session reached its halfway point, the track was getting busier as the rain finally cleared away. Full wets remained the compound of choice, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, plus Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, among those diving back into the pits at the end of push laps.

All eyes were on Championship leader and home hero Verstappen now as he emerged onto the Zandvoort Circuit, his upgraded Red Bull RB20 sporting a set of intermediate tyres. The first push lap did not go to plan though as Verstappen went for a spin after clonking the Turn 11 kerb. Thankfully no harm done.

The same could not be said for the Williams bank account, the FIA confirming a €100 fine after Logan Sargeant was caught speeding in the pit lane.

Verstappen had a much cleaner second run as he went almost five seconds clear out front, but Russell was also now armed with inters and helped himself to P1, a 1:20.444 taking him eight-and-a-half tenths clear of Verstappen. Norris was next to go P1 on a 1:20.392.

Gasly and Sergio Perez meanwhile went to take a closer look at the Turn 1 run-off and gravel respectively, while Shwartzman launched himself up to P3. Anyone would think he wants that second Sauber F1 2025 seat or something.

And a thrilling conclusion to FP1 was brewing, with the track now dry enough to lure drivers out on the slick tyres. Norris and Piastri went with the softs, as did Russell and Alonso as the others took a keen interest in this experiment. The result was Russell finding himself 0.07s clear of Piastri out front.

Those runs were more than enough to tempt the others out, as Verstappen briefly appeared in the top three before Norris delivered a 1:14.519 to reclaim P1 with authority. Piastri soon ousted his team-mate from top spot, before Russell went fastest again on a 1:13.766. Verstappen was giving Gasly the hand of frustration, feeling he was impeded through the final corner.

The all-out scrap for P1 continued beyond the chequered flag, but traffic was becoming increasingly problematic, Norris ultimately pipping Verstappen to top spot.

FP1 times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:12.322

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.201

3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.684

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.752

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.820

6 Alexander Albon Williams +0.837

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.908

8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +1.241

9 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1.275

10 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber+ 1.643

11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.829

12 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.957

13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.984

14 Yuki Tsunoda RB +2.096

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.145

16 Robert Shwartzman Kick Sauber +2.336

17 Logan Sargeant Williams +3.283

18 Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.474

19 Daniel Ricciardo RB +3.909

20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +9.714

