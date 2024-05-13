Olav Mol has called “bulls**t” after Zak Brown claimed McLaren are not interested in signing Adrian Newey, after all, what team would say “no” to the design legend.

Red Bull announced in the build-up to the Miami Grand Prix that Newey would leave the team early next year, calling time on his 19-year tenure as Red Bull’s design chief.

‘Are you sure you’re going to say no when he knocks on the door?’

Amassing 12 titles with the Milton Keynes squad, Newey’s tally for both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles sits at 25 with a list that includes McLaren’s last championship successes.

Newey won the double with McLaren and Mika Hakkinen in 1998 and retained the Drivers’ Championship the following season.

But despite his cars winning championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, McLaren CEO Brown says he has no interest in signing the 65-year-old.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the wake of Newey’s announcement, Brown declared: “Our plans are to keep doing what we are doing, I’m really happy with everything that Andrea [Stella], the whole technical team are doing.”

He doubled down on that in the Beyond the Grid Podcast, saying: “We’re very happy with what we have.

“Obviously he’s the most successful designer of all time. It’s fascinating that he’s left, but let’s see what he does.”

Dutch pundit Mol calls bull on that.

“I think that’s such bullshit,” he told Ziggo Sport’s Race Café.

“Are you sure you’re going to say no when he knocks on the door? What team would say if Newey knocked on the door, ‘No, don’t do that!’ That’s not going to happen.”

‘He’s not going to Ferrari, I’ll stick my hand up for that’

As for what’s next for Newey, that’s been the hot debate since the Miami announcement with reports claiming Ferrari are leading the running to sign the design guru.

He’s reportedly had at least one talk with a representative of the Scuderia with Sky’s Craig Slater claiming those who know the Briton say it is a “genuine” possibility.

Mol though, reckons retirement is the most likely option for the “tired” designer. “He’s not going to Ferrari anyway, I’ll stick my hand up for that,” he continued.

“I think he’s totally in the clear, if you see what he says. You can only take his word for it with Ferrari. He really isn’t going to Ferrari to be very busy again and travel around the world 24 weekends a year.”

When the Ferrari rumours were put to Newey, he said while he is “flattered” that 2025 Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton wants to work with him, for now he has no plans for his future.

“I think Mandy, my wife, and the dogs, we’ll probably go travelling, we’ll probably get a motorhome or something, go down through France and just enjoy life,” he said.

“And then maybe at some point, I don’t know when, I’ll be standing in the shower and say, ‘Right, this is going to be the next adventure’. But right now, there is no plan.”

