With the Monaco Grand Prix fast approaching, the Formula 1 world is now firmly focused on the new rule that states all drivers must complete two pit stops during the race.

While many folks in the Formula 1 paddock sound pleased with the experimentation, others have raised early fears about potential issues.

Fred Vasseur warns of safety car drama in two-stop Monaco Grand Prix strategy

While there was plenty of joy to be found in Charles Leclerc winning his home race, the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix didn’t exactly make waves as the most exciting race of all time.

The top 10 finished in the same order they qualified, as passing is notoriously difficult at the narrow track and no dramatic shake-ups transpired mid-race.

In a bid to spice up the racing at Formula 1’s crown jewel, the FIA World Motor Sport Council announced in February that two pit stops will be mandatory for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Drivers must use three sets of tyres during the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds if it doesn’t rain.

While there’s hope that this change will make for more compelling racing, F1 team principals Andrea Stella and Fred Vasseur raised some early concerns that they’ve been focusing on.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the McLaren team principal admitted that they’re approaching Monaco “in the same way, with the same tools, with the same kind of thought process, compared to how you would approach an event.

“Simply, you just have more constraints, so you have to make some adaptation in terms of how you approach this.”

Stella isn’t opposed to the changes in the rules.

“In itself, I think it’s interesting,” he said of the mandatory two-stop during the FIA team principal press conference at Imola.

“After the race we had last year, a little bit of change is an interesting aspect. I welcome this kind of changes.”

However, he has pinpointed an issue: What if it rains? And there is rain forecasted…

“I think it will be more tricky in wet conditions,” he said.

“So for dry conditions, I think it’s just interesting. For wet, could create some situations that may be a little awkward, but we look forward to it.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur made a point of noting that last year’s race was “a good one” for him — which is to be expected considering the success of his team.

But he’s wondering if the size of the pit lane might cause a little chaos, particularly in the event of an early race safety car.

“That strategy in Monaco, it’s very difficult, because it’s also driven by the safety car, and so it would be two times more difficult for this,” he said.

“The downside could also be that if you have an early safety car, that I think everybody will jump into the pit lane, and the pit lane is very narrow. It can be an issue.”

Still, despite concerns about wet weather and full-field pit stops, both Stella and Vasseur praised Formula 1 and the FIA for being open to experimentation.

“But let’s do Monaco like this. I think we were clever enough to do the experimentation, and we’ll see after Monaco what we can do and where we can improve.”

