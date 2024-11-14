Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan let rip on all that have contributed to the current Formula 1 cars, which are “tractors” in his books.

The Irishman’s Jordan Grand Prix team competed in Formula 1 from 1991-2005, during a time when V10 and later V8 engines were in use. However, since 2014, Formula 1 cars have been powered by V6 turbo-hybrid engines, with the size and weight of the cars increasing drastically from when Jordan was running his F1 team.

Eddie Jordan ‘absolutely hates’ all who contributed to F1 ‘tractors’

These bulkier, heavier F1 cars have not always endeared themselves to drivers and fans, and so on the Formula For Success podcast, 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard looked to brainstorm some changes with Jordan that could be made to the series to improve it going forward.

A return to the naturally-aspirated V10s or V8s felt like a solid starting point for Coulthard.

“Let’s explore our ideas for improving the racing experience, enhancing competitiveness and boosting fan engagement,” Coulthard began.

“For example, we can reintroduce some classic elements that made F1 truly great, such as the thrilling sound of the old V8 and V10 engines. Those powerful engines not only provided incredible performance, but also delivered that unforgettable roar that fans loved.

“So here’s some potential ideas, and the first one being exactly that, bring back the V8 or the V10 engines. The benefit, of course, would be unbelievable sound, and that really had resonated with the fans.”

Those engines resonated with Jordan too, though he would soon divert into a scathing attack against governing body the FIA, F1 and beyond regarding the modern F1 cars, or “tractors” as he calls them, which he believes bring “shame” upon those who allowed them to be.

“My God, when you were at a race, and let’s say you were at Silverstone, and even if you were not inside the grid, and you were outside and you were on the grandstand, and the race started, and those V10s, I can promise you, the ground shuddered,” said Jordan.

“It absolutely moved underneath you, such was the element of the power transmitted to the noise, to the sound, to the surface, it just absolutely went through your body. It was sex on wheels. And that’s what motor racing was for me and that’s what I enjoyed so much.

“We’re too cowardly, what’s going on at the moment, whether it’s regulations or it’s this that and the other. Will we ever get back to the V10s? Probably not.

“And the second little thing, which is married to that, which makes such a difference, I mean, these cars, and let’s be fair to Lewis [Hamilton] and to Max [Verstappen] and Lando [Norris] and what they’re doing, unbelievable jobs with these cars, but they’re tractors. They are tractors. They’re 1000 kilograms, massively overweight.

“And as far as I’m concerned, shame on the regulations, shame on the organisers and shame on the people who have Formula 1 deeply buried in their soul, because they’ve allowed this sport, in my opinion, to go to a step that may never come back from here, and I absolutely hate them for it.”

With Coulthard regretting giving Jordan “the soapbox to stand on there for a moment”, he looked ahead to the new regulations set to arrive in F1 2026, consisting of new power units featuring a 50/50 split between electrical and internal combustion engine power, the latter utilising fully-sustainable biofuels, and redesigned chassis to create smaller and lighter cars.

The FIA is looking to trim 30kg in weight with the F1 2026 cars compared to the current models.

But, Coulthard is “concerned about the 50/50 split between internal combustion engine and the electrical energy deployment.”

“But, got to have an open mind,” he added. “You can’t write these things off until you’ve actually seen how it delivers.

“But I think that we certainly, of our generation, would say that bringing back the V8, V10s would be welcome.”

