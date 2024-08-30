Insisting that Adrian Newey is not solely motivated by money in regards to the Aston Martin speculation, his manager Eddie Jordan has revealed that every F1 team, plus “two teams” not currently on the grid, have made an approach.

Regarded as one of the greatest F1 designers of all-time having designed title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, the future of Newey has become a major talking point following the announcement that he will leave Red Bull in 2025, putting his services up for grabs.

Adrian Newey approached by two teams not yet on F1 grid

Ferrari started out as the favourites to secure Newey’s signature, before Aston Martin took over as the frontrunners with a $100million deal claimed to have been signed as per respected Italian publication Autosprint, only for the anticipated post-summer break announcement to not materialise. Alpine has since reportedly entered the conversation to sign Newey.

And Newey’s manager – former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan – revealed that all 10 F1 teams have approached Newey. But interestingly, Jordan claimed it did not stop there, as “two teams that are not currently on the grid” have also been in touch. Jordan left everyone on a cliffhanger as to the identity of those two teams.

Andretti is first to come to mind after that Jordan reveal, the prospective American outfit – which has partnered with American automotive giant General Motors via their Cadillac brand – still looking to muscle their way onto the grid after their bid was rejected by Formula 1.

“Now, I understand that every single team in Formula 1 has spoken to us, and indeed two teams that are not currently on the grid at the moment, and let people think about that,” Jordan said in regards to Newey on the Formula For Success podcast.

Jordan’s podcast co-host – 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard – would propose that only Aston Martin has the “financial appetite” to pull off a move to bring Newey back to Formula 1.

“Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin, Adrian Newey, surely they’re the only ones that have the financial appetite?” Coulthard said to Jordan.

“They’ve invested heavily, new factory, they’ve bought a car company. It must be the icing on the cake.

“For the other teams, it’s a big capital investment in someone like Adrian. Yes, as we both are big fans, know that he’ll deliver, but the numbers still need to add up.

“So, are you prepared to give our listeners a nudge and a wink that it will be Adrian at Aston? And the question is, when will that announcement come?”

Jordan would make it clear that Newey is not someone who is “absolutely guided by money”, though admitted the time is coming for Newey to “get off the fence and make a decision”, leaving a huge question mark over where Newey will pop back up on the Formula 1 grid, if he does at all.

“As I said, every single team in Formula 1 has now approached him,” Jordan reiterated.

“Adrian is a person who is not absolutely guided by money. So you’re assuming that money is the big draw here. I think what he has in his mind is that where he’s been successful at Leyton House, where he was successful at Williams, then at McLaren, then at Red Bull, he likes a challenge.

“Now, every single team in Formula 1 is a massive challenge, as you well know.

“If you look at what he is able to do, he has a huge eye for fine detail. And if I can look at what, for example, is happening at McLaren at the moment, what is happening four months ago or three months ago, and suddenly, what we saw in Zandvoort [where Lando Norris won by 23 seconds], that’s fine detail. No great design concept has been in there. It’s honing the little, tiny pieces.

“The engine hasn’t got any better. The driver may have got better. But to win a race by over 20 seconds, the car has to be magic, and that’s what Adrian does. He’s able to make a simple, good car into a magic car.

“And I’m sure he will do that if he decides to go racing in the future, because that’s not a certainty yet. But I think the time is coming that he’s going to have to get off the fence and make a decision.”

