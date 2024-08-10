Eddie Jordan claimed “turmoil” at Red Bull and would be “anything but surprised” if Max Verstappen becomes a Mercedes driver in 2026.

Verstappen is signed to a Red Bull contract which runs until the end of 2028, yet that has not stopped speculation over a future move away from the team. Reports of a 2026 switch to Aston Martin emerged recently, but Verstappen has long since been a target for Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Eddie Jordan would be ‘anything but surprised’ by Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Through the early stages of F1 2024, the continued dominant performances of Verstappen and Red Bull made a future switch to Mercedes appear a very risky prospect, but Red Bull has now fallen into the clutches of the chasing pack, with Mercedes having won three of the last four races.

And with a major regulatory reset coming for 2026, when new cars and power units come into play, Mercedes can make themselves a very interesting proposition if they can continue this resurgence.

So, add that to the shock departures of Red Bull’s F1 design guru Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and Jordan would not be shocked to see a scenario unfold where Verstappen is wearing Mercedes colours in 2026.

“The turmoil at Red Bull, the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley cannot please Max and his father [Jos],” ex-F1 team boss Jordan told F1-Insider.com.

“In addition, Mercedes has turned the corner and is getting stronger and stronger. I would therefore be anything but surprised if Max switches to Mercedes in 2026.”

What does the future hold for Max Verstappen?

This is not the firm time that Jordan has teased a move to Mercedes for Verstappen, as speaking recently on the Formula For Success podcast, he predicted that Verstappen will be in a Mercedes at “some stage”.

“In Monaco there was a meeting between Toto, Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS, Ola Källenius who is the executive of Mercedes, and together they put together a fighting fund to cover off the possibility of a salary requirement to cover Max,” Jordan claimned.

“And Max was aware of it. I’m not actually sure he was at the meeting, but surely that gives some indication about the steely commitment by Toto and his team to actually get Max on board at some stage.

“So, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes car in the next years.”

Verstappen is on course to claim a fourth Drivers’ title in a row in F1 2024, his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris standing at 78 points with 10 rounds to go.

