Eddie Jordan’s two daring choices to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has picked out two names he reckons should be considered as Sergio Perez’s successor at Red Bull.

Sergio Perez has a year left on his Red Bull contract, taking him to the end of 2024, but the Mexican’s future beyond that looks less than certain as Perez has struggled for form and consistency throughout this season.

While his future is safe for now, Red Bull should be considering some young guns in the form of Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson to slot in beside Max Verstappen for 2025 – that’s according to former Jordan Grand Prix boss Eddie Jordan.

Eddie Jordan: Oscar Piastri is the real deal in F1

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast alongside F1 race winner David Coulthard, Jordan, now a broadcaster and F1 pundit, said he’d singled out Oscar Piastri for success even before the Australian arrived in F1, thanks to some ‘insider knowledge’.

Speaking as Piastri secured his first front-row qualifying position and scoring a podium in Suzuka, Jordan said Piastri’s management team had given him the heads up about his talents.

“I think I had, like normally, inside information,” Jordan laughed.

“Because, way back in the late ’80s with Johnny Herbert, he was managed by Mark Webber’s wife, Ann, and had that relationship and understood Ann.

“I thought she was probably the best, the most professional manager of any sportsperson that I came across.

“So Ann did tip me off, she said, ‘Listen, I have to tell you, this guy is the real deal’.

“And I think he is the real deal, full marks to McLaren, they’ve signed him till ’26 because they needed to, because he will be a very sought-after driver.

“If I was in Red Bull, and I was thinking of replacing Checo, he’d be the one I’d have, in my mind.”

Liam Lawson should ‘wind up in Red Bull’

Lawson missed out on a seat on the grid for 2024, with the Kiwi super-sub overlooked in favour of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda for next season.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding what the future might hold for Lawson, particularly in light of his stellar performances as a temporary stand-in for the injured Ricciardo, including the possibility that Lawson has signed a contract to be Red Bull’s reserve driver next year in exchange for a promised driver with the team or AlphaTauri for 2025.

Jordan pointed out that Lawson is too good a talent to sit around on for long, and said he reckons the young rookie would also make for a prime candidate to replace Perez when the seat becomes available.

“Lawson finishing 11th – and he just keeps doing it – in a car that really shouldn’t be there, scoring points in Singapore, and he’s on the case all the time,” the Irishman said.

“Lawson deserves a chance in Formula 1, you can only win the championship with one driver. And, in my opinion, if you are going to change Checo [Perez], I would change them for somebody absolutely new who has a really bright future.

“I think Lawson because it’s the same kind of feeder team, isn’t it, where Vettel came from and Lawson has that ability. I think he, either next year or the year after, should wind up in Red Bull.”

