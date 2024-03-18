Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll has a pivotal decision to make on the future of his son Lance Stroll unless he takes his performances to the next level.

Lance began his Formula 1 career back in 2017 as an 18-year-old with Williams, and while his ability has been displayed in flashes across his time in the series since, arguably he has not reached that level consistently enough.

Eddie Jordan sees Lance Stroll Aston Martin career at crossroads

Jordan pointed out Lance’s podium in Azerbaijan during his rookie year as one of his “amazingly good races”, but overall that next career step has been missing and it has been a rough start to F1 2024 for the Canadian racer.

After being comfortably outperformed by his new team-mate, two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso in 2023, Alonso has started the new campaign with P9 and P5 finishes, while Stroll followed his point in the Bahrain season-opener with a shunt into the barriers in Saudi Arabia. Over one lap Alonso has comfortably had the beating of Stroll.

“Lance has had some amazingly good races,” Jordan began on the Formula For Success podcast, “Baku comes to mind and various other places, but it’s too seldom, it’s not often enough.

“Lance Stroll, he doesn’t qualify well enough, maybe creeps into the top 10 If he’s lucky, but Alonso was always quicker than him.”

And this, Jordan feels, leaves team owner Lawrence in a tricky position, considering he is striving to build a World Championship-winning team out of Aston Martin, with Jordan questioning how the team can attract the required personnel and create such a formidable force unless Lance improves on the track.

“So, I’m at a confusion. How does Lawrence Stroll go out and get the best technical people worldwide and make his team into a consistent race-winning team?” Jordan pondered.

“Either Lance has to move up a scale and really get himself together and continually finish on the podium, and then people will totally believe in what he’s able to do, but at the moment, his results are not good enough. And I think he’s going to have to think about this once and for all.”

Stroll, now into his eighth F1 season, has three podiums and a pole position to his name so far, though P10 last season marks his highest ever finish in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

