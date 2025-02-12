A consortium led by former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has completed its purchase of troubled rugby union club London Irish, multiple reports have claimed.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in October 2024, Jordan’s consortium emerged as a serious candidate to take over London Irish, who had been administration since June 2023.

The club’s financial woes saw London Irish suspended from the Premiership, the top tier of professional rugby in England.

As reported by PlanetF1.com’s sister site Planet Rugby, Jordan’s consortium, which includes rugby legends Bob Skinstad and Andrew Mehrtens and is backed by Northern Ireland-based private equity firm Strangford Capital, for whom Mr Jordan acts as an investor and adviser, completed its takeover of French club AS Béziers Hérault last November.

According to multiple reports, Jordan has expanded his portfolio by striking a deal to rescue London Irish from administration.

It is said that the new owners have acquired the intellectual property, brand and image rights of London Irish.

However, the club’s Hazelwood training facility has not been included in the deal.

With two rugby union clubs now under the ownership of Strangford Ellis Ltd, an investment vehicle managed by Jordan Associates, it has been speculated that Jordan could mirror the multi-club-ownership model pioneered by the City Football Group in professional soccer.

The Abu Dhabi-owned City Football Group boasts the likes of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Melbourne City, New York City and Spanish side Girona on its books.

Rumours last year suggested that Jordan had been attempting to persuade Michael Flatley, the American dancer best known for his creation of Riverdance, to join the consortium.

Jordan has not been directly involved in F1 since selling his eponymous team, now competing under the Aston Martin name, in 2005.

However, he emerged as a key player in the deal to take F1 design legend Adrian Newey from Red Bull to Aston Martin last year.

Acting as Newey’s manager, Jordan negotiated the terms of Newey’s exit from Red Bull, which will crucially see the 66-year-old sidestep the extended period of gardening leave commonplace in F1 staff contracts.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last month, it means that Newey – the most decorated individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ title triumphs – will be free to start work with Aston Martin on Monday March 3, two weeks before the opening race of the F1 2025 season in Australia.

In the newly created role of managing technical partner, Newey is expected to play an instrumental role in the development of the team’s car under the new rules for the F1 2026 season, working closely with 2026 engine partners Honda and fuel supplier and title sponsor Aramco.

Jordan revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, which has spread to his spine and pelvis.

In an update last week, the 76-year-old revealed that he has “a great chance of survival” having responded well to treatment.

Appearing on the Formula For Success podcast, he said: “I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment.

“And I must say, guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.

“There’s an unbelievable opportunity of good medical care and chemotherapy everywhere in the world now, they seem to have their act together.

“I’ve had the four chemo [sessions] so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two [after that].

“You wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable.

“But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So God bless those guys in the medical field.”

