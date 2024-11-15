Ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan unleashed a fierce attack on now former FIA F1 race director Niels Wittich over what he felt was a red flag timed to hamper Max Verstappen.

The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be a pivotal race in the battle for the F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship, one where Max Verstappen rebounded from a huge qualifying setback to win the rain-affected race in stunning fashion, stretching his lead over Lando Norris to 62 points and very likely securing his fourth consecutive World Championship.

Eddie Jordan says Max Verstappen not dealt ‘fair deal’

Qualifying for the Brazilian GP – which was held on the Sunday morning due to torrential rain on Saturday – proved a chaotic session with red flags aplenty, one of those costing Verstappen dearly as his Q2 elimination was confirmed.

And while appearing on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan made his belief clear that Niels Wittich – who departed the FIA F1 race director role during the break before Las Vegas – knew exactly what he was doing.

Jordan’s exchange with podcast co-star, 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard, began with Coulthard debating whether a rule of no pitting under the Virtual Safety Car should come into force, with the duo discussing ways in which the F1 rulebook could be changed for the better.

“I think it’s kind of found its natural place now where the luck of where the Safety Car comes out is the luck of the racing gods,” he began in answering his own question.

“We have to assume that the race director never looks at things like where cars are as to whether…”

At that point, Coulthard was interrupted by Jordan, who suggested that is exactly what Wittich did in Brazil.

“Of course he does! Of course he does!” Jordan stated.

“Are you telling me that Max was dealt a fair deal? Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out six cars, seven cars later?

“Come on David, don’t be stupid.

“You know the gods are in Lando’s hands. They want Lando to win this Championship. But he’s not going to, because Max has outfoxed him. That’s it.”

Learn more about F1’s governing body the FIA

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 Who is Mohammed Ben Sulayem? Everything you need to know about the FIA president

Coulthard replied: “Well, look, I don’t know if it’s true. I think that sometimes the racing gods just are…”

Once more, he was cut off by an increasingly animated Jordan.

“The red flag was wrong! It was a mistake!” Jordan claimed.

“He f***** up, didn’t he!”

Verstappen would go from P17 on the grid – after a five-place grid drop for taking a new ICE – to victory at Interlagos by 19.5 seconds over runner-up Esteban Ocon in the Alpine.

Read next: Eddie Jordan tears into FIA and F1 ‘tractors’ with ‘absolutely hate them’ message