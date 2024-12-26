Eddie Jordan in fresh FIA criticism with two F1 2024 ‘downsides’ claimed

While Eddie Jordan made his love for F1 2024 quite clear, he pointed out the FIA and driver behaviour as two “downsides” to a thrilling season.

F1 2024 proved to be the most gripping campaign yet in the ground-effect era, with seven different grand prix winners emerging as Lando Norris mounted a title challenge against Max Verstappen, one which Verstappen endured to secure his fourth World Championship in as many seasons.

FIA and driver behaviour makes Eddie Jordan F1 2024 ‘downsides’

The stage has been set for a thrilling F1 2025 campaign to come, and speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard said the season just gone hit the mark for the F1 fanbase.

“I think F1 2024 was pure, dead brilliant,” he said.

“We don’t have to go into all of the reasons why, but it delivered for me as a fan. What about you?”

That question was directed towards former F1 team boss Jordan, who made it clear how much joy F1 2024 has brought him in a year in which he has been battling prostate and bladder cancer which spread to his spine and pelvis.

But having never been shy to criticise governing body the FIA – the Qatar GP aftermath quickly coming to mind – while Coulthard questioned FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem shutting down concerns expressed by F1 drivers, Jordan claimed the FIA was an F1 2024 “downside.”

However, he also pointed to driver behaviour in the same light in regards to the swearing row, Verstappen given a community service order by the FIA for swearing in a Singapore GP press conference, shortly after Ben Sulayem had called for a clampdown on foul language in the sport.

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton had urged Verstappen to refuse to serve his punishment, though he did complete it, his task involving grassroots motorsport work in Rwanda ahead of the FIA prize-giving gala which was held in the nation this year.

“I think we made reference to that even long before Brazil. And then Brazil brought it to another level in terms of excitement, intrigue, not knowing,” said Jordan in response to Coulthard.

“Yes, of course, there were some downsides. And we talked about where the role is of the FIA, where the role is of the drivers and situation and behavior generally, when you’ve got younger listeners. So there is a balance somewhere to be required in that.

Learn more about Formula 1’s governing body the FIA

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 Who is Mohammed Ben Sulayem? Everything you need to know about the FIA president

“However, I’m not sure I remember a year as good in the recent past that could surpass ’24, it was fantastic.

“And believe it or not, it got my juices jumping again. I wanted to watch all of the grands prix. I wanted to watch the build-up.

“And that is indirectly why I’m so excited about it, because ’24 was not a personally great year for me, but I didn’t flinch, and I wanted to make sure that I would do each and every one of these shows.

“And I’m so pleased and proud that I did.”

Read next: McLaren will ‘regret’ controversial Norris decision with Verstappen comparison made