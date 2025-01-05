Former team owner Eddie Jordan joked he would have “so enjoyed” a “robbery” by selling his Formula 1 team with the sport in its current state, but he sold up when he was happy.

Team finances in Formula 1 are in improving health in the budget cap era, with spending limits in place and revenues increasing as the popularity of the sport grows.

Jordan sold the majority stake in his team to the Midland Group ahead of the 2005 season for a reported $60million, with the various subsequent evolutions of the Silverstone-based team now running as Aston Martin.

The improved popularity of Formula 1 in recent seasons has seen the value of its teams increase with it, with the 24% investment into Alpine by Otro Capital in late 2023 having valued the team overall at approximately $900m (£724.5m).

With the budget cap limiting what teams can spend in certain areas, some constructors are turning profits – with former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard quipping that some on the grid have “more money than God” now.

With Jordan having been a former team owner, he joked he could have been “seriously rich” if he carried on in the sport, but he left Formula 1 when he was happy to do so.

Coulthard asked Jordan on the Formula For Success podcast: “Can you imagine, Eddie, what it would be like if you were running a Formula 1 team?

“They’ve got more money now than God. All that big push for budget caps, these teams have got more money than they know what to do with. They can’t spend it.”

Jordan replied: “But not alone that, I mean, you have people who are envious.

“I spoke to Bernie [Ecclestone]. I mean, he’s bringing out his collection of cars, and that’s worth about seven or 800 million.

“But on the reflection like what you’ve just described, Gary [Anderson, ex-Jordan designer] pointed out the fact that there are some teams, and I must say, I agree with him, there are some teams in Formula 1 who are really not up to the mark.

“But, yeah, DC, I could be ****ing seriously rich if I [sold later] because, you know I love a robbery.

“You know, robbing the FIA, robbing Liberty, I’d have just so enjoyed it. But sadly, I got out when I’m happy.”

