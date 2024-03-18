Former team boss Eddie Jordan has questioned Haas’s commitment to succeeding in F1, claiming the team have not “moved forward” enough since arriving on the grid.

Next month will mark a decade since Haas were granted an F1 entry, with the American outfit making their debut at the beginning of the 2016 season.

Despite some highs – including securing fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship in 2018 and Kevin Magnussen’s surprise pole position for the 2022 Brazil sprint race – Haas have largely struggled for much of their history, finishing bottom of the standings in two of the last three seasons.

Haas have attempted to reverse their fortunes for 2024, with long-serving engineer Ayao Komatsu promoted to the role of team principal following Guenther Steiner’s departure at the end of last year.

With the VF-24 car, the Ferrari customers have enjoyed an improved start to the new season, Nico Hulkenberg reaching Q3 in Bahrain before claiming a point for 10th place in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Appearing on the Formula For Success podcast, however, Jordan has questioned the purpose of Haas, claiming the team have no aspirations of winning a race.

He said: “If it was me and I was there, I would cast my attention to the engineering, the speed of the car, the ability to do the job because for me Magnussen and and Hulkenberg in particular – I’ve worked with him just after the Jordan era – is a very, very talented driver in my opinion.

“Both of them could certainly do the job, so I don’t think there’s a real issue there. I think the issue is just the commitment to the job in hand.

“They’ve been there a long time in Formula 1 [and] I have not seen the team move forward at a level that I think any team in Formula 1 [should] if they’ve got aspirations of winning a grand prix.

“I don’t see it. I just think, whether it’s personnel or whether it’s a second-hand Ferrari engine – but you’d rather have the Ferrari engine than the Renault in the Alpine, that’s for sure.

“I’d have to believe that a lot of it comes down to aero and a lot of it comes down to [team owner] Gene [having] to put the right guys in place and they haven’t done that yet.

“The car in race trim seemed OK, but in qualifying they’re given no chance – the car is just marginally better than the Alpine.”

Hulkenberg’s solitary point means Haas sit sixth in the Constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix with Williams, Sauber, RB and Alpine yet to get off the mark in 2024.

