Eddie Jordan believes Max Verstappen to Mercedes will happen for F1 2026, calling the potential signing of Kimi Antonelli for F1 2025 a “mistake”.

Speculation of a future switch to Mercedes for Verstappen refuses to go away, with a recent shift in fortunes for the Silver Arrows and Verstappen’s current employer Red Bull only fuelling that talk. The days of Red Bull dominating Formula 1’s ground effect era appear to be over, with Mercedes – winner of three of the last four races – joining McLaren in the Red Bull attack.

Eddie Jordan sees Max Verstappen at Mercedes in F1 2026

Verstappen is set to remain with Red Bull for F1 2025, where Jordan predicted during the Formula For Success podcast that he will be joined by a new team-mate with Liam Lawson replacing Sergio Perez.

Asked by podcast co-star and 13-time race winner David Coulthard if Verstappen will still be at Red Bull next season, Jordan replied: “Yes, for ’25”, adding “Liam Lawson” for who will be his team-mate.

But for F1 2026 – with talk of certain performance clauses existing in Verstappen’s Red Bull deal which runs to the end of 2028 – Jordan believes Verstappen will be drawn over to Mercedes by their project for the new chassis and power unit regulations which come into effect from that year.

“My forecast is that Max will win both [Drivers’ titles], ’24 and ’25,” said Jordan.

“But I dare say, never underestimate… Remember when Mercedes were at their strongest… Mercedes have an ability, certainly on the engine department and understanding about convertible from the battery packs and the various things. They will have a massively strong power plant.

“And so to be very honest with you, I see Mercedes being very strong in ’26 and that’s why I think people will rush to go there.

“And the question I’d like you to ask me is, ‘Who do I think is going to be in Mercedes in ’26?”

After Coulthard obliged, Jordan continued: “From what I’m hearing, I’m having to say Max.”

F1 2026 regulations explained

Before then though, Mercedes has an important piece of business to complete in the F1 2025 driver market, as they look to determine their replacement for seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who is on his way to Ferrari.

Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli – currently contesting his rookie Formula 2 campaign – has emerged as the leading candidate and Jordan believes that will be whom Mercedes boss Toto Wolff selects, but that will be a “mistake”.

Jordan argues it is “not fair” to put Antonelli under such pressure with Mercedes shaping up as potential F1 2025 title contenders, while also arguing that Antonelli’s F2 results have not been good enough.

The Italian sits P7 in the F2 Championship standings, with two wins scored so far in his first season.

“I think he [Wolff] will go with Antonelli, even though I think that’s a mistake,” said Jordan, “I’ll tell you why that’s a mistake. I think you’re putting incredible pressure on him.

“Mercedes should be fighting for a Constructors’ Championship, whilst they still look after Antonelli, which is what Toto wants to do, but doesn’t put him in the limelight and doesn’t, you know, the rabbit in the headlights. You just don’t want that. It’s not fair.

“He’s not doing enough in Formula 2 at the moment to give me the inspiration that I feel he’s ready to start winning Grand Prix, or to take on that pressure of Mercedes.”

Coulthard agreed on the mental demands being the “risk” with Antonelli, as he pointed to Verstappen – at age 26 but a part of the F1 grid since 2015 – as a driver who even know is still maturing mentally.

“I do think there is the risk that… It’s not about whether he’s got the driving capability, which clearly he’s very talented, but it’s about the mental maturity,” said Coulthard of Antonelli.

“Even Max at 26, with all these years in Formula 1, will continue to mature. I think the sort of 30s is the peak time for Formula 1 drivers in that respect.”

