Eddie Jordan is not convinced that Kimi Antonelli was the right choice from Mercedes if they want to win the F1 2025 Constructors’ title.

And estimating that Mercedes are saving “50 million” a year with Antonelli compared to seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who he replaced, Jordan believes Carlos Sainz would have been the better choice.

Eddie Jordan: Mercedes should have snapped up Carlos Sainz

With Hamilton activating a release clause in his Mercedes contract before the 2024 season got underway to join Ferrari from F1 2025, a key storyline running throughout much of the year revolved around who Mercedes would pick as their replacement for Formula 1’s most successful driver.

One potentially appealing option on the table was Carlos Sainz, the driver Hamilton replaced at Ferrari, but Mercedes opted to look within and promoted their junior team star Kimi Antonelli to race alongside George Russell after a rookie season in Formula 2 which produced two race wins.

Alongside his F2 campaign, Antonelli took part in various Mercedes TPC [testing of previous car] sessions, leading 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard to describe Antonelli, on a late 2024 edition of the Formula For Success podcast, as “possibly the best-prepared rookie on the grid”.

But, with Coulthard adding that this is a “fair old investment” made by Mercedes to ready the 18-year-old Antonelli for his first F1 season, Jordan pointed to the offset from Hamilton’s salary, and suggested Sainz should have been the driver they turned to.

Hamilton’s reported base Mercedes salary in 2024 came in at $55m, as per respected business magazine Forbes.

“But you say it’s an investment… David, just cast your mind, they’re probably saving 50 million on the current salary with Lewis Hamilton,” said Jordan in response to Coulthard.

“I think if they were paying Antonelli a couple of mil, I mean, I think that would be Christmases all coming at the same time. So there’s a big saving in terms of the costs relationships.

“But anyway, Antonelli, let’s see. It still, for me, was a surprise. I still believe they should have gone for Carlos Sainz.

“I still believe that Mercedes, if they were desperately keen to win the Constructors’ Championship, they have George, and they needed somebody other than Kimi.

“Because with the greatest of respect, you know, you cannot do it in your first year. And if he does, I will be the first to say, ‘hallelujah brother, you’ve done an amazing job’.

“Because it just doesn’t come across to me just yet… and I know I may have to eat my words, because the guy is going to be sensational, but overall, it’s a big ask. It’s a big ask for Mercedes to expect him to be able to do that.”

Sainz would ultimately agree a multi-year deal with Williams, where he finds Alex Albon on the other side of the garage.

