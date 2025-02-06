Eddie Jordan has been undergoing chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis, and delivered the wonderful news that “the outlook and the future is great”.

The former Jordan Grand Prix team boss turned F1 pundit revealed late last year that he had been undergoing treatment for bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis, calling it a “quite aggressive” diagnosis.

Eddie Jordan: ‘The outlook and the future is great’

Speaking alongside 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard on a post-F1 2024 season edition of the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan had revealed: “We’ve kind of alluded to it, David, over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.

“Some very dark days in there – but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”

And as Jordan made his return to their podcast, he provided a latest update on his treatment and health having spent the winter months at his home in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape,” said Jordan.

“And I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival.

“There’s an unbelievable opportunity of good medical care everywhere in the world now, and chemotherapy, they seem to have their act together.

“So DC, thank you for asking.

More on Eddie Jordan

👉 The F1 driver Eddie Jordan ‘made a big mistake’ in sacking

👉 How ‘complete b*stard’ Eddie Jordan and a jailed ex-driver became friends again

“Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had the four chemo so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two.

“It’s not something… you wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable. But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So God bless those guys in the medical field.”

Read next: 42 fractures and a 12-hour operation: The story behind Kubica’s huge rally crash