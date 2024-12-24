Eddie Jordan lifts lid on Red Bull talks over Adrian Newey’s exit

Eddie Jordan dished out the praise to Red Bull regarding the talks they held with him over Adrian Newey’s exit, calling those negotiations “the finest and best caliber”.

Already with Williams and McLaren title success on his CV, F1 design guru Adrian Newey joined Red Bull back in 2006 with the team winning a total of 14 World titles since. However, the team is now into life without Newey.

Eddie Jordan praises Red Bull for Adrian Newey exit talks

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Newey’s Red Bull Racing exit was announced, with a deal to join Aston Martin later agreed to take up the newly-created ‘managing technical partner’ role, with the deal also giving Newey shares in the team.

The whole process involved the reveal that former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan was Newey’s manager, and Jordan would praise Red Bull over their part in the discussions.

During the Formula For Success podcast, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard asked Jordan how he was able to keep Newey’s Aston Martin deal quiet for as long as he did.

“I do a lot of talking. I’m Irish. Irish people do a lot of talking,” Jordan replied. “But when there’s money involved and you need to keep your trap shut, you do. Invariably.

“It’s one of those things. Adrian was very united as well. I mean, we used to speak a lot with regards, ‘Don’t come near me. Don’t say anything. Don’t do this. Let’s just keep normal protocol going as we should’. He played a great game.

“I mean, the most difficult… If I was to be very honest, in my lifetime, David, haven’t said this to many people, but in my lifetime, I’ve done some really, really scary deals, deals that have come off, some that haven’t. But I really believe the negotiations I had with Red Bull were the finest and the best caliber.

“They were incredibly decent and proper people to deal with. They understood exactly the situation, why I was talking to them, and the position of Adrian, having been there 18 years, he was a huge servant to them. He’s won dozens and dozens and dozens of World Championships there, but it was probably one of the greatest deals I’ve ever done in my life, not financially, but mentally.

“I felt so great about how that’s structured.”

More on Adrian Newey to Aston Martin

👉 Explained: Adrian Newey’s job title and how Aston Martin’s technical structure will look

👉 Adrian Newey: All you need to know about his sensational Aston Martin move

Newey was linked with just about every team on the F1 grid before signing with Aston Martin, and Sky F1 correspondent Craig Slater believes Aston Martin rivals will now be made to rue not beating them to the punch.

That is because Slater believes victory is the “inevitable result” for Newey and Aston Martin.

“Lawrence Stroll [Aston Martin team owner] has speculated to accumulate,” he said.

“Why did Aston Martin get Newey ahead of the others, who might have done? A lot of the influential people at the other teams who were tipped to get Newey said ‘we don’t want to be drawn into a bidding war for his services’.

“I sense today that a lot are regretting that they didn’t splash more cash, and force the issue.

“It feels like, at this time, the inevitable result is winning at some stage.

“I don’t think Stroll gave away a massive chunk of this team. You can make him a shareholder without diluting significantly the key shareholders of the team.

“He has done what he needed to do, to get him in. He’ll be the one laughing. The others will live to regret not taking this opportunity.”

Read next – F1 data winners and losers: Which teams made major gains in 2024?