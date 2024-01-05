Eddie Jordan’s worrying Red Bull F1 2024 prediction as ‘no chance’ verdict cast

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan told David Coulthard there is “no chance” the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari jump to Red Bull’s level, tipping them to “walk” F1 2024.

Red Bull set a new standard for Formula 1 dominance in the season just gone, claiming 21 grand prix wins out of 22, with 19 of those scored by their now three-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

That left Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin to battle among themselves for ‘best of the rest’ status, which seemed to move around with each passing race weekend.

Eddie Jordan sees ‘no chance’ Red Bull come unstuck in F1 2024

With the regulations remaining stable into F1 2024, the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari are preparing new-look challengers in the bid to reel Red Bull in, but Jordan does not rate their chances of doing so highly at all, even if the grid should close up.

“They should finish first and second next year and walk away with the Constructors’,” Jordan predicted of Red Bull on the Formula For Success podcast.

“Max, can he win 20 grands prix, can he improve on where he was this year? My view is no, because when you don’t have big rule changes, and this coming year there’s no big rule change, the cars concertina.”

At that point, 13-time grand prix winner Coulthard made the case for Mercedes and Ferrari making major gains for F1 2024, suggesting they “surely” spent the second half of last season mastering their F1 2024 preparations.

“Red Bull exceptional, and I agree, I think it’s unlikely they can surpass that next year,” he said.

“But I would throw the question out there to you EJ that, even though there’s not a big regulation change next year, surely, Mercedes, Ferrari and the likes have spent most of the second half of the season going, ‘Look, we’re not in this World Championship battle, we’ve got to understand where our deficiencies are and put all our efforts into next year’.

“So surely, they should be closer, or maybe even able to beat where Red Bull are.”

Jordan offered a clear “no chance” in response to that, revealing that his cycling pal and Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey has a real pep in his step, a clear sign that he is very confident over Red Bull’s situation.

“No. No chance, simple,” said Jordan in response to Coulthard.

“When you’re building a car and you have somebody of the likes of Adrian Newey and his team, which full marks to them, phenomenal to achieve this kind of landmark, because this probably may never be beat, we may look back in 20, 30 years time and you’ll say, ‘You know that 2023, that was just off the charts brilliant for what was achieved’.

“So that’s how great I think this season has been for Max Verstappen and for Red Bull.

“So for the last half of the year, and please remember that my cycling mate is none other than Adrian Newey, and he told me he was just staying behind, he didn’t do the race in Abu Dhabi, because he had the last little pieces to put together of the puzzle for next year’s Red Bull car.

“And you know what Adrian is like, he doesn’t give too much away, but you know, by the walk of him and the talk of him, that he’s pretty cool and pretty happy about where he is.

“Now, you balance that against somebody at Mercedes or Ferrari or Aston Martin for that matter, it doesn’t matter who they’ve taken on, it takes a while to get the team all gelled together to achieve or even come close to where Red Bull are.

“Now, I’m sure some teams will come close in terms of time, but Red Bull are going to move further on, so my view is that the last half of the season, where everyone else was trying to do things against each other and the big battle that they had at Mercedes and indeed Ferrari, that was time for Red Bull at home, honing in their talents for next year’s car.

“So they have had, in my opinion, five or six months lead time on that car for next year. I don’t see anyone coming close to them.”

Verstappen will be looking to match Sebastian Vettel’s Red Bull achievement in F1 2024 by winning four World Championship titles in a row.

