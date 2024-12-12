Eddie Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis in new health update

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan revealed he has been undergoing treatment for bladder and prostate cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis earlier this year.

He explained that there had been some “very dark days” during his treatment, due to the “quite aggressive” nature of his diagnosis.

Jordan had alluded to a potential health scare in an October episode of the Formula For Success podcast, not saying outright that he had been diagnosed with cancer but urging people to go and get proper screening for its different forms.

Now the season has drawn to a close, however, he has now spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Jordan referred to legendary Olympic cyclist turned professional racing driver Sir Chris Hoy, who recently revealed a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis having displayed little to no outward symptoms, and offered words of advice for anyone who may be unsure about going to get screening.

Speaking on the latest episode of Formula For Success alongside co-host David Coulthard, Jordan said: “We’ve kind of alluded to it, David, over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.

“And we’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve gotten, but he’s a far younger man.

“But this is a little message, and everybody listen to this: Don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances. And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime.

“Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.

“We’ll move on, but yes, some very dark days in there – but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”

Jordan had taken a short break from podcast hosting duties, but spoke on his return in mid-October about his health and how it came to be that he was tested initially, after taking part in a cycling event in South Africa earlier this year.

“At 76 I did the Argus [Cape Town Cycle Tour, ed.], and then you get a bit of a bang, and then you suddenly feel that you’re not 100%,” he explained two months ago.

“You go to the doctor, and then you get this illness. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and I urge everybody to be able to stand the fight, because it’s worth it.

“I’m coming out the other side, everyone else should come out the other side. The prognosis is absolutely fantastic. The medical awareness of what’s going on at the moment is quite simply mind-boggling – and so there should be every opportunity to avail of that medical help.”

