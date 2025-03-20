The world of Formula 1 has paid overwhelming tribute to Eddie Jordan, who has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with prostate cancer.

The former eponymous team owner was credited with offering a start to a number of promising careers in the Formula 1 paddock, perhaps most famously giving a debut to a young Michael Schumacher in 1991, and a host of teams, drivers, pundits and former colleagues have immediately taken to social media to offer their tributes to a popular figure from the world of motorsport.

Martin Brundle, who not only drove for Jordan’s team but also worked with him in a punditry capacity on the BBC, shared a video of his former boss playing the drums along with a caption which read: “RIP my friend. Condolences to each and every one of your lovely family. What a character. What a rock star. What a racer. So many drivers owe you so much, you gave us our chances and believed in us.”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

A statement from the FIA read: “Eddie Jordan was a legend of Formula One. He made an invaluable contribution to global motor sport throughout his life.

“All of us at the FIA would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Eddie will always be remembered as a great sportsman and passionate ambassador for Formula One on and off the track.”

Williams driver Carlos Sainz shared a picture Jordan while adding his own tribute, writing on X: “Extremely sad to learn that Eddie has passed away. A true icon and loved character of our sport. Passionate, loyal and truly one of a kind. He will be dearly missed. R.I.P.”

Carlos Sainz Sr added: “Very sad to hear the news EJ passing away. He was a true friend of his friends and really charismatic person inside the F1 world.”

Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell shared a tribute of his own, with Jordan’s former team having evolved over the years to now be represented under the Aston Martin brand.

Cowell said: “Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats. He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991.

“His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll added: “Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport. He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts, and those of everybody at Aston Martin, are with his family and friends.”

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore, who long went toe-to-toe with Jordan on the grid, wrote on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Eddie Jordan. Eddie as a great individual, who for decades always brought a smile to the entire F1 paddock.

“I have fond memories of the time spent on and off the track with Eddie and his presence across the entire F1 world will be greatly missed.

“At this sad time, my thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Haas driver Esteban Ocon wrote: “I was lucky enough to know Eddie.

“A great character of our sport and an even better person.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends.

“RIP Eddie”

Former BBC presenter Jake Humphrey wrote that he was “utterly devastated” at the news, while also sharing his memories of working with Jordan, writing on X: “Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.

“More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap… as we traveled the world together years after the team had been sold.

“His greatest achievements were Mikki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible 4 kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met.

“The 4 years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were greatest of my career. Wing-walking, scooter riding, car driving madness that I know he loved deeply.

“His incredible spirit and love of life lives on in me, and my children who were lucky enough to meet him and hear all about him.

“Eddie lit up a room whenever he entered it. That is a lesson for us all – be the light in the room.

“I was lucky enough to share one, final, cherished meal with him and his boys a few months ago. It was special. We talked about me doing one last interview with him. Sadly that will never happen.

“As I left his departing words were ‘I love you brother’.

“I love you. Brother.

“One of the 3 Amigos is gone. The world seems a little less bright this morning.

“Farewell friend. Play the spoons up there for me ❤️❤️❤️”

McLaren shared a statement on social media, writing: “We are saddened to hear the news of Eddie Jordan’s passing. A true legend of the sport, his passion and contributions to F1 left an incredible mark.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Eddie 🧡”

Another of Jordan’s former BBC colleagues, presenter Suzi Perry, wrote on X: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear this sad news. Eddie was such a force of life, a real ‘one off’ who pushed boundaries and buttons. He was kind and generous and So much fun. All love to his wonderful family and endless circle of friends. Keep on drumming EJ 💌 x”

Mercedes offered a tribute as well, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Eddie Jordan, a true F1 legend who contributed to, and shaped the sport, in so many ways.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Sky F1’s Natalie Pinkham shared a tribute to the former team boss on Instagram, writing: “Here’s to you EJ….what an incredible human being. The most colourful of raconteurs. Charismatic, kind, effervescent and bloody good fun.

“Much love to Marie, Zoe, Miki, Zak and Kyle, and all your gorgeous grandchildren. Your infectious energy lives on in them ❤️🙏”

Williams shared their own statement, writing: “Everyone at Atlassian Williams Racing is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Jordan.

“A true icon of motorsport, Eddie’s charisma and passion left an indelible mark on Formula 1. As a team owner he nurtured some of the sport’s greatest drivers and boldly led an independent team in a golden era for the sport. His one-of-a-kind energy and insight as a broadcaster made him a beloved figure on our TV screens.

“Our thoughts and love are with his family, many friends and the F1 community. He will be greatly missed.”

