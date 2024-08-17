Amid reports that Adrian Newey is heading to Aston Martin after his Red Bull exit, his manager Eddie Jordan “truthfully” does not know the next step which Newey will take for F1 2025.

One of the greatest F1 designers of all time, with 25 championships won with his designs, Newey will depart Red Bull early in 2025, his association with the Formula 1 team already over as he spends the rest of his tenure working on the RB17 hypercar.

Eddie Jordan does not know next Adrian Newey step

Initially, Newey had been strongly linked with a move to Ferrari – the team which tried to sign him three times before – though recently it has been claimed that he will join Aston Martin in a deal worth $100million.

During the process of Newey’s Red Bull exit, it emerged that Jordan was in fact the 65-year-old’s manager, so during the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan’s co-presenter, the 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard, went digging for a “hint” on what comes next for Newey.

Referencing rumours over whether Newey will “sail off around the world or whether he will be popping up at a team”, Coulthard added: “You can’t share a confidence of course, but you can guide us all as to whether if he does something, it’s likely to be in Italy, or is it still in the UK? At least give us that hint.”

Jordan responded: “Well, if it’s in Italy, it’ll be on his boat.”

Before Coulthard could respond to that, Jordan continued: “Don’t be asking me stupid questions will you!”

“They’re not stupid answers,” Coulthard came back with.

From there, Jordan looked to clarify that he “truthfully” does not know what Newey intends to do beyond his time at Red Bull, saying he would tell Coulthard directly if he did, Coulthard having worked with Newey during their spells at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

“Even if I did know, first of all I would tell you,” Jordan told Coulthard.

“Anyone who knows Adrian for a very long time – and there have been three occasions [when Coulthard worked with him], whether it was Williams and McLaren and then Red Bull – so he knows him probably as good, if not better, than anybody else.

“Adrian is a super, super talented person, not many more intellectual brains anywhere in the world and certainly in Formula 1. The guy is iconic.

“And it’ll be his choice. He will decide, I presume, ‘Do I take some time out because I’ve been doing this every year since I was in university?’

“I knew him first when he was in Leyton House and that was in the mid-’80s and that’s how we knew him.

“I offered him a job and he took it, but his wife then gave me the cheque back. Hadn’t been signed, by the way!

“But truthfully, I have no idea and I just want to wish him well. Because wherever he goes it would be a massive boost for that team.

“That’s one thing I will say.”

