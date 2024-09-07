Some friendly Adrian Newey banter broke out as ex-Red Bull drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber teased Eddie Jordan that he was the “catalyst” for the team’s setback.

Red Bull began the F1 2024 campaign in a dominant fashion resembling their title double-winning 2022 and 2023 campaigns, but the situation at the front in F1 has evolved in a major way, with McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari having all joined the race-winning conversation.

Eddie Jordan gives X-rated response to Adrian Newey banter

And it was on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix that Red Bull lost a key weapon, with the departure of their Formula 1 design guru Newey confirmed. He will work on the Red Bull RB17 hypercar project until his full 2025 departure.

McLaren claimed a first victory of F1 2024 in Miami with the upgraded MCL38, that kick-starting their rise to their current status as arguably F1’s leading team, while Red Bull are bidding to respond having gone winless in their last six races.

Newey is managed by former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan and as Jordan joined former Red Bull drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber on the Formula For Success podcast, the light-hearted teasing began after Jordan had referred to the current Red Bull situation as “catastrophic”, after a P6 finish for Max Verstappen and P8 for Sergio Perez last time out at Monza.

“EJ, look, I think you’re complicit,” Coulthard joked. “You got in the ear of your buddy Adrian Newey, over the winter, you said, ‘I can manage you and earn you a fortune somewhere else. Leave Red Bull’.

“You’re actually the catalyst for this downfall.”

Jordan came back with: “No! That’s b****cks. He was out of there.”

At that point Jordan turned to Webber for a bit of support in this banter. He did not get it.

“You’ve cost them billions EJ, billions,” he joked.

All in good fun, as Jordan made clear when he wrapped this one up.

“Oh I love you two, I knew it would be a gang up,” he said.

Speculation over where Newey could pop back up on the F1 grid has been rife since his Red Bull exit, with the legendary designer now on the verge of a blockbuster move to Aston Martin.

PlanetF1.com understands that Newey’s move to the Aston Martin will be announced in the lead-up to next week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

