Eifel Grand Prix to have two DRS zones

The FIA has confirmed that, as was the case in 2013, there will be two DRS zones at the Nurburgring for the Eifel Grand Prix.

The iconic German track last hosted a Formula 1 race seven years ago, and the wait looked set to go on for a while.

However, with a number of circuits dropping off the 2020 calendar as a result of the global pandemic, it became one of five late additions to the season schedule.

While the DRS zones at the track will be in the same areas as they were in 2013, there are some slight changes.

The first zone on the back straight remains unchanged. The detection point will be just before Turn 10, with the activation point just after Turn 11.

However, the FIA has made some tweaks to the second DRS zone found on the pit-straight, increasing the area that it covers.

The detection point will now be 115 metres prior to the final corner, and the activation point will be 73 metres after it, motorsportweek.com reports.

Whether drivers will be able to use DRS a huge amount over the course of the race weekend is another matter.

It can of course not be activated on a wet track, and given the time of year that the race is being held at, many expect rain to play a major part in the race, including Daniel Ricciardo.

“The weather report looks quite cold and wet, so it’ll be very different to our last few races where it’s been warm,” he said.

“It’ll be interesting to see how the car behaves in these conditions.

“Overall, given the time of year, it could be quite an unpredictable weekend so we could be in for a crazy race.

The Aussie isn’t the only one, with Pirelli’s Mario Isola believing that there’s every chance that all five tyre compounds will be used over the weekend.

“Probably the biggest factor will be the weather, with low temperatures and rain quite likely at this time of year,” he said in Pirelli’s race preview.

“As a result, the teams might have to deal with some quite unusual circumstances, on a track that they aren’t particularly familiar with. So this is a race that is likely to favour drivers and teams who are able to get to grips with new situations quickly.

“I think it’s fair to say that we’re set for a race with many variables, where we may even see all five types of tyre that we bring to the Grand Prix used over the course of the weekend.”

