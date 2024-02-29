Christian Horner issues statement after email leak of alleged evidence

An email account has leaked what it claims contains the evidence of Christian Horner’s alleged behaviour that warranted investigation by Red Bull GmbH.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was cleared this week of any wrongdoing following a weeks-long investigation into his behaviour as a manager.

A statement from Red Bull GmbH confirmed the grievance by an unnamed employee “had been dismissed” following an extensive examination of the evidence presented before an external barrister brought in for the process.

Alleged Christian Horner messages leaked

Just 24 hours on from the statement from Red Bull GmbH, a sensational leak of information alleging to form evidence behind the investigation has seen the situation rekindled.

Screenshots of phone text conversations and pictures, which PlanetF1.com has seen in the initial leak, were sent to hundreds of F1 and entertainment journalists, as well as leading members of F1, the FIA, and the F1 teams. An email address that appears to belong to Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, is also on the list.

The images show an account named ‘CH’ engaging in conversation with a second participant, with several images of the team boss also shared – there is no evidence to prove Horner is a genuine participant in the conversation, and phone numbers are also not visible.

The leak of allegedly pertinent information to the investigation, which went public during the second practice session, widely circulated online over the minutes left in the session, with an ashen-faced Horner quickly leaving the pitlane to cross back to the Red Bull hospitality unit following the chequered flag.

A personal statement from Horner has since been issued to media to address the circumstances.

“I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations,” he said.

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

Red Bull has not confirmed or denied the authenticity of the images or texts included in the email.

Red Bull GmbH issues statement on Christian Horner investigation

On Thursday, Red Bull Racing’s parent company issued a statement to exonerate the F1 team boss against any wrongdoing, following weeks of speculation and rumour as to his future and the nature of the behaviour that sparked the investigation.

Red Bull GmbH said: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

On Thursday, McLaren’s Zak Brown and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff both said greater transparency surrounding GmbH’s uncovering no wrongdoing on Horner’s part was needed – just hours before the leaked email was sent.

“The sanctioning body [the FIA] has a responsibility and authority to our sport, and to our fans,” Brown said.

“I think all of us in Formula 1 are ambassadors for the sport, on and off the track, like you see in other sports, and so I think they need to make sure that things have been fully transparent with them.

“I don’t know what those conversations are. They need to be thorough, and fully transparent, and that they come to the same conclusion that has been given by Red Bull and that they’ve agreed with the outcome.

“But I think, until then, there’ll continue to be speculation because there are a lot of unanswered questions about the whole process.

“That’s what’s needed by those who run the sport to really be able to draw a line under it. Until then, I think there’ll continue to be some level of speculation by people and I don’t think that’s healthy for the sport.”

Wolff shared these views, saying: “We are being asked questions as competitors here and are we talking as competitors?

“Are we talking with the right moral approach, with the values based on the speculations that are out there?

“But I just simply think that as a sport, we cannot afford to leave things in the opaque on critical topics like this because it’s going to catch us out eventually.

“We are in a super transparent world eventually, things are going to happen and I think we have to. The organisation has the duty to say, ‘Well, we’ve looked at it and it’s okay and then we can move on.’

“And I think it’s sometimes very short-sighted to try to suppress it but [I am] not saying this has happened.

