Two-time F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes there is more excitement to find in IndyCar than Formula 1.

Formula 1 is enjoying one of its most entertaining seasons in recent memory as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle for the 2021 title, while the likes of McLaren and Ferrari have also on several occasions inserted themselves into the conversation for victories.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon even has a race win to his name, that arriving at a chaotic 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, for many years Formula 1 has been seen as too predictable, an issue which the series will look to address with the new generation of cars for 2022, which it is hoped will make for a more level playing field.

IndyCar meanwhile is a spec series, therefore the drivers compete in almost identical machinery, and Fittipaldi says he definitely finds IndyCar more exciting to watch than Formula 1, and all other forms of racing for that matter.

Simply, Fittipaldi believes IndyCar is “better than F1”.

View of the pit lane during IndyCar action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. United States, Augusy 2021.

View of the pit lane during IndyCar action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. United States, Augusy 2021. View of the pit lane during IndyCar action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. United States, Augusy 2021.

View of the pit lane during IndyCar action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. United States, Augusy 2021. View of the pit lane during IndyCar action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. United States, Augusy 2021. View of the pit lane during IndyCar action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. United States, Augusy 2021.

Check all the latest 2021 teamwear via the official Formula 1 store

“I was talking to Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO], and I said what IndyCar is doing is fantastic and much more exciting to watch than any other form of racing,” he told the IndyCar website.

“It’s better than F1.

“Sometimes the races are too late for us to watch, but my son goes crazy watching – he loves it. At 14 years old, he’s going crazy about it.”

Romain Grosjean, a driver with 179 grand prix starts to his name, made the switch from Formula 1 to IndyCar for 2021 and has become a big advocate of the series since.

In his debut season the Frenchman finished on the podium three times and also claimed a pole position, earning him a deal with Andretti Autosport for the 2022 campaign.

And team owner Michael Andretti is backing his new recruit to enjoy this next chapter of his career, saying Grosjean is a “force to be reckoned with”.

“I’m not surprised at how well he went, because if you look back at Romain’s career, he’s a force to be reckoned with, no questions,” said Andretti of Grosjean’s debut IndyCar season, in an interview with RacingNews365.com.

“Honestly, anywhere in the field you can have a chance of winning in IndyCar.

“He’s got a lot of people’s attention, no question. He’ll be a player. I think he’s going to enjoy this chapter of his career.”