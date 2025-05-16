Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025: What time does qualifying start on Saturday?

What time does qualifying session start for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025? Here’s all the info you need for the crucial qualifying hour in Imola on Saturday May 17.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025: When does qualifying start in Imola on Saturday?

Emilia Romagna Prix 2025 qualifying starts at 1600 local time on Saturday May 17 2025, which equates to the following times in these territories:

United Kingdom: 1500

Central European Time: 1600

United States and Canada: 1000

Mexico: 0800

South Africa: 1600

Gulf Standard Time: 1700

India: 1930

Indonesia: 2100

China: 2200

Singapore: 2200

Japan: 2300

Australia: 0000 [Sunday 18 May]

New Zealand: 0200 [Sunday 18 May]

How do I watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time.

Sky F1’s live coverage of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will begin at 14:35 on Saturday May 17, with the hour-long session commencing at 16:00.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 qualifying on Saturday May 17.

You can also get involved with our popular live qualifying Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How do I watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in the USA?

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

Emilia Romagna 2025 qualifying will get underway at 10:00.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’sLive Watchalong on YouTube.

How do I watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 qualifying in other major territories?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

