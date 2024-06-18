The end of Renault power? Alpine weighing up ‘alternative engine options’ – report

Renault have refused to comment on reports the French manufacturer could withdraw from Formula 1 with Alpine said to be in talks with rival manufacturers of a power supply deal.

Although Renault engines have secured more than 100 Grand Prix wins, their stats of late have taken a beating since parting ways with Red Bull – Esteban Ocon’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix win the only P1 since.

Alpine are reportedly looking at ‘alternative options’ for 2026

That weekend the Frenchman was P1 for Alpine, Renault’s works team but rebranded.

But having failed to make the progress the team would’ve liked to three years on from the rebranding and eight after parting ways with Red Bull, reports claim Renault could be on their way out of Formula 1.

Not for the first time this year, whispers are doing the rounds claiming Renault won’t enter the new era of power units in 2026.

Two years from now Formula 1 will introduce new power units as the sport adopts a 50/50 split between hybrid and electrical power as well as sustainable fuels.

Renault, already lagging behind their rivals as per a 2023 FIA report, will reportedly not make the jump.

According to Motorsport.com, Renault has “questioned whether the huge investment needed to produce its own engine is essential”, prompting Alpine team principal Bruno Famin to look at his options.

Alpine and its parent company Renault believe the F1 team could be run as a “customer” outfit with Famin in talks with “rival manufacturers to see what the alternative options could be.”

The report claims that Renault, to avoid a manufacturer clash, could look to Red Bull who will make their own engines as of 2026.

Perhaps a customer engine but the team is not for sale

Alpine declined to comment on the rumour when approached by PlanetF1.com but one thing is certain, as they said two months ago, the team is not for sale.

An Alpine spokesperson told PlanetF1.com in April: “The rumours and stories about the team being for sale are false. The team is categorically not for sale.”

This was reiterated when Renault boss Luca de Meo spoke to AutoCar: “I want to make this very clear. There is no way we are going to give up.

“It’s not my style. We will not sell even a part of this thing. We don’t need the money.

“I’ve had people making offers left and right, then talking in the press about it. But we’re not interested. It would be stupid and I won’t do it.”

