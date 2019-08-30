Engine penalties for six drivers at Belgian GP

Engine upgrades from Mercedes, Honda and Renault mean six drivers will face penalties at the Belgian GP.

Mercedes, along with customer teams Williams and SportPesa Racing Point are all running an updated Merc power unit at Spa, leaving Racing Point’s Lance Stroll with a penalty for exceeding the component limits for the season by taking a new turbocharger and MGU-H.

His engine failure in free practice at the Canadian Grand Prix had left him on a higher number than the remaining drivers taking new Mercedes components.

Stroll will start from the back of the grid as a result, along with Red Bull’s Alex Albon and Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat after they took the Honda Spec 4 engine.

The C-Spec ICE is in at Renault, with Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz all fitting this for the Belgian Grand Prix.

A five-place drop from their qualifying position is the fate for all three drivers.

Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Antonio Giovinazzi have all taken new power unit elements themselves, but remain within their limits for 2019 and so will not face any penalties.

