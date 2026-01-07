Aston Martin chief technical officer Enrico Cardile suggested that Lance Stroll is “perhaps even sharper” than Fernando Alonso when it comes to the quantity of feedback he gives.

Alonso’s “very good memory” combines well with his experience and smarts for Aston Martin, while Stroll “talks less”, but is “very talented”, Cardile explained. This comments on Stroll triggered a comparison between the Canadian driver and 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, Cardile’s former colleague. It was a comparison which Cardile backed.

Word-efficient Lance Stroll compared to Kimi Raikkonen

Alonso and Stroll will have critical roles to play as Aston Martin bids to transform itself into a leading team.

The regulations undergo a complete reset for F1 2026, with smaller, lighter cars and active aerodynamics arriving. So to do 50/50 electric and biofuel engines, making the upcoming season a clean slate.

While every team will pursue a strong start, how it pushes on from that base is arguably the crucial factor.

Aston Martin has in its ranks the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history, Fernando Alonso. Regarded as one of the top talents in the sport, Cardile was asked, on the Beyond the Grid podcast, whether Alonso uses his 425 grand prix starts, and two-time World Champion experience, when describing a car, making comparisons to his past machinery.

“He does,” Cardile confirmed.

Although, Alonso will be learning as he goes along – like the rest of the grid – in many areas with such a radically different formula for 2026.

“Among same generation of cars, he can help,” Cardile continued. “He can help for being even more clear, so, ‘Guys, look back when I drove that car in that specific corner, with memory, that car I felt was better’.

“Then it’s up to us to understand what better is, which characteristic he liked the most.

“He has a very good memory. He’s a smart guy.”

Cardile was asked how Alonso’s feedback compares to that of his teammate, Lance Stroll, who is approaching his 10th season.

“He’s a very talented guy,” Cardile said of Stroll. “He talks less than Fernando, perhaps he is even sharper than Fernando, or [what] Fernando says.

“The nice thing for us is they are pretty much aligned, which is, I would say simplifying, but simplifying our life, because we are receiving comments which are along the same side.

“They have a different sensibility on different aspects of the driving, but they are just the details.”

Considering his “talk less” Stroll reveal, Cardile was asked whether the Canadian therefore reminds him of Kimi Raikkonen in that sense. He does.

Nicknamed ‘The Iceman’, Raikkonen became one of the most popular drivers in the sport, not only due to his talents, but arguably more so for his laid back, no-nonsense persona.

When he did have something to say, he got to the point. It made for many entertaining team radio outbursts.

Cardile was Ferrari’s head of aero, and later vehicle project manager during Raikkonen’s second spell at Maranello.

“Yes, definitely,” said Cardile to the Stroll and Raikkonen comparison. “You knew Kimi. Definitely, yes.”

While F1 2026 marks a new era for Formula 1, the same is true at Aston Martin, as it begins its Honda engine alliance.

The 2026 Aston Martin will be the team’s first car designed under the watch of the legendary Adrian Newey.

