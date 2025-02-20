Lando Norris is convinced this Formula 1 season is “not going to be just a fight of the usual” with only the top four teams winning races as other drivers will also stand on the top step of the podium.

But while it may not rewrite the sport’s record books, the tally for the highest number of different winners in a single season sitting at 11 from 1982, his McLaren boss Zak Brown believes it is shaping up to be an “epic” campaign.

McLaren predict five or more teams would win in F1 2025

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Last season Max Verstappen won a fourth successive World title in what was Formula 1’s penultimate season under the current regulations. But unlike in 2023 when he cruised to the crown having won 19 of 21 races, last year Red Bull’s rivals closed the gap on the track and in the standings.

McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all won multiple races with the Woking team taking the Constructors’ title ahead of Ferrari, Red Bull relegated to third.

In total seven different drivers stood on the top step of the podium and 10 sprayed champagne as Alpine joined the big four in the champagne celebrations with a two-three finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

But while the top four teams dominated at the front of the field, the overall qualifying deficit from Q1 in Bahrain where it was touching on a second was down to half a second at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

That step has Norris predicting 2025, the final season under Formula 1’s current rules, will be even closer.

F1 2025: Your guide to the new season

👉 Five under-the-radar stories to look out for in F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

“I think it’s everyone’s expectation from probably within Formula 1,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com at the F1 75 livery launch. “Every year rules don’t change, every time regulations don’t change, it gets closer and closer, that’s the way it’s always worked.

“It already got pretty close at the end of last year. I think you already started to see the middle pack, which is the back half of most of the grid apart from the top four teams.

“The six other teams, you’ve already started to see them catching up and getting closer and closer. I probably only expect that to be even more the case over the winter and probably into this season.

“So I think you’re probably going to have this season some winners that aren’t top four teams, that aren’t McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull, which I think is good for Formula 1, it’s good for the fans, it’s good for the whole sport.”

Alas, Norris lamented, F1 2025 is the final year of the current regulations before Formula 1 adopts all-new rules to make the cars smaller, lighter and more agile. The change is also expected to once again widen the gap between the teams.

“It’s a shame that it all changes in 2026,” he continued, “because I’m expecting it to be a good season and tough for all of us. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it, because I think it’s not going to be just a fight of the usual.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown echoed Norris’ 2025 predictions when he took his turn in front of the mic, adamant “more than four teams” will stand on the top step of the podium this year.

“That’s definitely the goal,” he said of repeating the Constructors’ Championship victory. “We’d like to go for the Constructors’ and the Drivers’ World Championship.

“And why not be greedy and have that be 1-2. And let Lando and Oscar decide who’s 1 and who’s 2. So that’s our collective goal.

“I think this season should be epic and even closer than last year. So I’m anticipating eight different winners. I think this year [2024] we had seven. Four teams won. Wouldn’t be surprised with how competitive it is.

“Every weekend last year, while the top four teams were always at the front, there always seemed to be someone that was able to disrupt. So I expect that to be happening again.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more than four teams that won. So I think we’re in store for an epic Formula 1 season.”

Read next: Verstappen makes blunt ‘competition’ comparison ahead of F1 2025 title defence