Ericsson missed the button to close DRS

Marcus Ericsson has held up his hand in his British GP crash, admitting it was driving error as he didn’t close the DRS when he should have.

Ericsson suffered a huge crash in Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he battled Sergio Perez for 13th place.

He shot off the track at speed, burying the nose of his Sauber in the tyre barriers.

Thankfully he was unhurt.

“I was behind Checo, and when you’re racing and you have this DRS zone you want to be as late as possible to switch it off and early as possible to switch it on,” explained Ericsson.

“I wasn’t sure after the incident if it was a failure or not, but we’ve looked at the data and it seems like… I have the button behind my steering wheel and it’s quite bumpy on entry and you go on the kerb, and I think I slipped and didn’t hit it.

“Basically I turned in with the DRS open and then you’re a passenger as the car just turns, that was the reason why it happened.”

And with Perez finishing 10th on Sunday, Ericsson was left to rue a missed opportunity to score points.

“I think points were on the cards,” he said. “At that point I was just behind Checo and Pierre [Gasly] was right ahead. I felt at that point really strong and had fresher tyres than both of them.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page

Read More: How to watch the German GP free online