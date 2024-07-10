Revealed: The British Grand Prix moment that makes Ferrari’s ‘miserable’ run worse

Martin Brundle highlighted being outqualified by customer team Haas as an “especially painful” low for Ferrari in what he deemed a “miserable run”.

The signs looked very promising for Ferrari when Charles Leclerc followed back-to-back podium finishes with a commanding Monaco Grand Prix victory, his home race. But since then, Ferrari has suffered an alarming slump in form.

Martin Brundle assesses Ferrari ‘miserable run’

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper and Thomas Maher

With Carlos Sainz scoring the team’s only podium result across the following four rounds, a P3 in Austria, Leclerc has been worst hit by scoring points just once since his Monaco triumph.

Ferrari reverted to their Imola-spec SF-24 for the British Grand Prix, sidelining an upgrade package introduced in Spain, though the team was unable to battle for victory in the changeable Silverstone conditions, while both Ferraris lost out in qualifying to Nico Hulkenberg in the Ferrari-powered Haas.

Sky F1 pundit Brundle, writing in his post-Silverstone column, did not look to sugar-coat Ferrari’s recent struggles, even if they see light at the end of the tunnel.

“Ferrari lacked ultimate pace and have had a miserable run since that glorious Monaco victory, even having to backtrack on their aero updates to move away from bouncing,” Brundle wrote.

“Charles Leclerc is having an especially difficult time having scored points only once in the four races since Monaco.

“For Ferrari to be outqualified by their customer team Haas in the hands of Nico Hulkenberg was especially painful for them. The team feels they will soon be getting on top of the problems though.”

More key talking points after thrilling British Grand Prix

👉 Toyota F1 return rumours swirl with F1 partnership mooted for 2025

👉 Revealed: The big question hanging over F1 after Lewis Hamilton’s British GP win

Leclerc felt it was the “right choice” for Ferrari to revert to their Imola spec at Silverstone for greater “consistency”, with the added performance from the new package bringing the troublesome side-effect of more bouncing.

He admits though that they are in a “tricky situation” after he finished P14.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Leclerc said: “Yeah, it’s a tricky situation that we’re in at the moment.

“The upgrade brought us the numbers that we were expecting, but also brought us quite a lot of bouncing in the high speed and for a track like this, we decided that it was probably better having a bit less performance, but having more the consistency. And I think that was the right choice.

“Going forward, we will analyse all data we have until now with the two packages and try to understand if there’s anything we didn’t understand yet.”

And that analysis will determine whether Ferrari bring the latest upgrades back into use for the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It’s a very different layout,” said Leclerc of the Hungaroring, “that’s why I think we still have to assess all the information we’ve got on this new package and old package and take the right decision as it might not be the same as here.”

Ferrari remain P2 in the Constructors’ Championship, though McLaren are now only seven points behind.

Read next: Martin Brundle casts verdict on second Red Bull seat with Carlos Sainz pitfalls identified