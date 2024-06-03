Esteban Ocon’s days at Alpine are officially numbered after the team confirmed the Frenchman will leave the team at the end of this season.

A Mercedes reserve driver, Ocon left the Brackley squad after two seasons on the grid with the Mercedes-powered Force India/Racing Point team to join Renault in 2020.

Esteban Ocon will split with Alpine

Rebranded Alpine in 2021, the team may have had a new name but it was the same team-mate problems with Ocon clashing with Fernando Alonso and more recently Pierre Gasly on the track.

But while the team has by no means hinted that his latest tussle with Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix had any impact on the driver’s future, Alpine have officially confirmed this year’s championship will be Ocon’s last with the team.

Alpine announced that Ocon and Alpine had “agreed together to part ways at the end of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.”

Team boss Bruno Famin added: “We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

“We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results.

“We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

How the 2025 F1 grid is taking shape

👉The 10 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Alpine’s 2025 driver line-up will be announced in due course.

Ocon, who won the 2021 Hungarian GP with Alpine, added: “It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1.

“While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me. We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan is said to be leading the running to replace Ocon with Mick Schumacher, who races for Alpine in WEC, an outside chance.

Read next: F1 silly season predictions reloaded: The 10 drivers to fill remaining F1 2025 grid slots