Esteban Ocon has apologised to the members of the Alpine team he will not be able to see before his move to Haas, admitting “this is not how I wanted things to end.”

Ocon will sit out the final race of the 2024 season in order to be able to test with his new team in post-season in Abu Dhabi, with the weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix ending up being his final start as an Alpine driver.

Esteban Ocon issues statement after final Alpine outing in Qatar

Ocon spoke after his early retirement in Lusail and hinted he may not be taking part in proceedings in Abu Dhabi, and confirmation later came that a solution was being sought for an early end to his contract so he could head to Haas.

News broke subsequently that Jack Doohan, Alpine’s 2025 driver, will make an early step up in his place this weekend, and with Ocon having said his goodbyes at short notice in Qatar, he has now issued a statement after his final race with Team Enstone, having driven for them in their guises as both Renault and Alpine.

“I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons. We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends,” Ocon wrote.

“I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team’s best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary, and Brazil.

“It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me.

“It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons.

“I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.

“To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell. As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things.

“This is not how I wanted things to end.

“That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon.

“I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

