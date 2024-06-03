Esteban Ocon was informed that his Alpine contract would not be extended for the F1 2025 season after a simulator session at Enstone last Thursday, it has been claimed.

Alpine confirmed on Monday that Ocon will depart at the end of the season after five years with the team.

Haas the favourites to sign Esteban Ocon after Alpine exit confirmed

The announcement comes eight days after Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, where team principal Bruno Famin publicly threatened to bench the former for this weekend’s race in Canada.

It is thought that the decision to part ways with Ocon is not specifically related to the events of Monte Carlo, with the 27-year-old’s future already up in the air having entered the final year of his contract in F1 2024.

A report by Formula 1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto has claimed that Ocon learned he would not receive a new Alpine during a trip to the team’s Enstone factory last Thursday, where he participated in a “pre-planned” run in the simulator.

Who will replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine?

It is claimed that Ocon met Famin afterwards and was told that he will be released at the end of 2024.

With Famin reported to have seriously considered dropping Ocon for the Canadian Grand Prix, the Frenchman published a statement the following day to confirm that he will race in Montreal.

Ocon also revealed that he had been left “deeply saddened by the abuse and negativity” he had received in the days following the race in Monaco.

The latest claims surrounding the nature of Ocon’s departure come after reports in Germany claimed Ferrari customers Haas are in “pole position” to sign the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner.

Ocon is also thought to feature high on Audi/Sauber’s list of alternatives if outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is unattainable for F1 2025.

In the statement confirming his departure from Alpine, Ocon teased that he will confirm his plans for next season “very soon.”

He said: “It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1.

“While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

“We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

