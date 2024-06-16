Esteban Ocon could leave F1 with ‘you never know’ admission over sideline spell

Although Esteban Ocon is intent on continuing in Formula 1 next season, the soon-to-be-former Alpine driver admits “you never know in Formula 1” what could happen.

Ocon and Alpine announced after the Monaco Grand Prix that this season would be his last with the Enstone team.

Esteban Ocon admits he’s not guaranteed a 2025 F1 race seat

It brings to an end their five-year partnership that has included three podiums, one of which was courtesy of his 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix victory, and 288 points.

However, only two of those points have been scored this season with Alpine struggling in the early rounds with an overweight car.

The big question now is what’s next for Ocon?

It’s a question even he cannot answer at the moment, the Frenchman accepting there’s no guarantee he’ll even be in Formula 1.

There he speaks from experience as he is well aware of what it is like to be shuffled out in the mix, forced to sit out the 2019 season after losing his Racing Point seat to Lance Stroll.

“You never know in Formula 1 what the future can lie,” he said. “But as I said, I’m excited for future challenges.

“You know, I got 15 more races to do and it’s important to do a good job and coming to the races motivated as I’ve always been and enjoy what I do.

“For sure, my target is to be in Formula 1, that is very clear. That’s where I enjoy to be.”

The Frenchman is hoping to have his future resolved sooner rather than later.

“As early as you can, and it’s always better, to know your future. So we’re going to see what the future is,” he added.

“I have nothing to announce yet. I will announce my future in death when the right time comes.”

Ocon has been widely linked to Haas with new team boss Ayao Komatsu talking up the 27-year-old having revealed he wants a mix of youth and experience as Haas’ 2025 line-up.

Tipped to be an all-new pairing with Ferrari junior Oliver Bearmar in one of the seats, Komatsu said of Ocon: “He’s got a lot of experience. He’s a race winner, he’s got podium finishes and he’s scored many points.

“He’s also worked with a few different teams so he’s got lots of experience, which is what we’re looking for but also he’s only 27, still very young. I think his commitment and work ethic is really, really good.”

But while he is talking with “several of the current F1 drivers”, he added that Ocon is “definitely one of the several I’m considering seriously.

