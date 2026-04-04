While Esteban Ocon is proud to be a grand prix winner, he made the honest admission that, to his mind, he has not “achieved enough” in the sport.

After almost 10 years on the F1 grid, one grand prix victory and a further three podiums does not cut it for Ocon. But, the Frenchman assured that he will keep striving to find the F1 success which he craves.

Esteban Ocon says F1 career so far disappointing

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Ocon made his Formula 1 debut in 2016, linking-up with backmarkers Manor for the second-half of the season.

Backed by Mercedes, Ocon had carved out an impressive career on the junior ladder. That included winning the Formula 3 European and GP3 titles.

Ocon beat a certain Max Verstappen to the F3 European crown back in 2014.

But, while Verstappen has gone on to become a four-time World Champion, Ocon admits that he is not satisfied with where his career is at.

Ocon claimed his sole grand prix win to date with Alpine at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

At the F1 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Ocon was asked by PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, whether he thought he would have been World Champion 10 years into his F1 journey.

“Yeah,” he confirmed.

“I think it’s fair to say that I’m happy with what I’ve achieved in terms of podiums and wins, and I’m proud of those, but I haven’t achieved enough in F1.

“I’ve won in every category that I’ve driven in the past, apart from DTM maybe, with my half a year, but from karting to single seater, I’ve won everywhere.

“And yes, I’ve won one race in F1, but it’s not enough. Out of 180 races, to my standard, it’s disappointing so far.

“So, I hope that this will change in the near future, but I will work hard for that to change.”

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Ocon switched from Alpine to Haas ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Frenchman is still waiting for his Haas career to truly lift off.

He was narrowly outscored by rookie teammate Oliver Bearman in 2025. Team principal Ayao Komatsu admitted that Ocon’s first season fell short of Haas’ expectations, though the team took half of the responsibility.

Ocon has scored just the one point across three rounds thus far in F1 2026. Bearman has registered 17.

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