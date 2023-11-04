Esteban Ocon labelled his former team-mate Fernando Alonso a “f**king idiot” after the two clashed in the sprint shootout.

Just a year after the two came together as team-mates, there was once again contact with seemingly a lack of communication proving to be the downfall.

Alonso was going slowly on an out lap but behind him, Ocon was charging towards the line on a flying lap.

As Ocon attempted to move past Alonso around the Curva do Sol, it seemed the Alpine driver took too much kerb at the Senna S beforehand and lost control, smashing into the Aston Martin car.

Ocon came off far worse with his car losing its rear right tyre and leaving him helpless as he ploughed into the barrier.

Alonso meanwhile was able to hobble back to the pits with a puncture. However, despite the work of his team, he did not appear for SQ2.

As to who was at fault, the stewards will decide after the session but Ocon’s mind is made up with him describing his former Alpine team-mate as a “f**king idiot.”

Alonso seemed less convinced, telling his race engineer “he went into me I think.”

Ocon later denied that he lost the car, suggesting every car made “corrections” at that corner.

“People are saying I lost the car, it’s not true,” the Frenchman stated. “We had corrections like that throughout the whole paddock. On Fernando’s quickest lap, he had the correction’s there and wrong wide like this.

“Fernando steered to the left in the middle of the corner and didn’t leave enough space and we collided.

“[In the meetings with the stewards] Fernando was trying to counteract the argument saying he left a space but the reality is if Fernando is not there on the right we don’t connect.”