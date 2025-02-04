Get ready for a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as Esteban Ocon has made the unlikely career move into acting.

The Formula 1 driver has been revealed as part of the cast of a new Netflix comedy film which sees him play the villain that steals a runaway bride from the altar.

Esteban Ocon lands part in new Netflix comedy movie

The film entitled Lune de miel avec ma mère or Honeymoon With My Mother is set to be released by the steering giant Netflix later this month but F1 viewers will recognise a familiar face playing the film’s bad guy.

That’s because the role of the man stealing a bride to be from the part is…Esteban Ocon.

The native Frenchman can be seen smiling and hugging the bride before driving quickly away in a red sports car.

What that means for the movie’s protagonist Thomas, played by Julien Frison, is going on his already paid-for honeymoon with his mother.

A synopsis for the movie reads: “When Thomas (Julien Frison) is jilted by his fiancée just days before their wedding, he decides not to cancel their idyllic honeymoon on the other side of the world. But instead of traveling alone, his mother Marianne (Michèle Laroque) joins in the adventure, determined to cheer him up.

“Between misunderstandings, unexpected encounters and moments of forced complicity, this trip becomes an experience as exasperating as it is revealing for the mother-son duo. The trip, which was expected to be catastrophic, may well enable them to rediscover and understand each other…”

More from PlanetF1.com

Brad Pitt F1 movie: Cast, release date, Lewis Hamilton involvement and more

Brad Pitt F1 movie name and release date revealed with first-look teased

Whilst we would never stoop so low to make jokes about French comedies and certain F1 teams, the casting does show how famous Formula 1 drivers have become. Ocon is one of two Frenchmen on the grid, alongside former team-mate Pierre Gasly, and is not the only F1 driver in the movie business.

Lewis Hamilton’s well-publicised venture with Brad Pitt is set to be released in June while a number of drivers including Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel voiced characters in the Disney series Cars.

The F1 movie which stars all of last year’s grid as it filmed during real grand prix weekends has already released a trailer showing Pitt play Sonny Hayes, a washed-up F1 driver who returns to the sport after being asked to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce played by Damson Idris.

Read next: The ‘weird’ F1 2025 driver scenario that ‘makes no sense’