Esteban Ocon makes Sergio Perez prediction after confirmed Red Bull exit

After months of rumors and concerns about his future, Sergio Perez has decided to step back from Red Bull Racing before the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season, clearing the way for Liam Lawson to inherit his spot.

But is this the last we’ll see of Perez in the world of F1? Esteban Ocon certainly doesn’t seem to think so.

Ocon predicts Sergio Perez return

A challenging 2024 Formula 1 season has come to an end with a definitive answer about questions concerning Sergio Perez’s future: He’s stepping back from active competition with Red Bull Racing, to be replaced in 2025 by Liam Lawson.

But is he gone for good? One driver doesn’t seem to think so.

Former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who will be heading off to Haas in 2025, responded to Perez’s X post sharing his statement with a big thank you — and a promise for the future.

I learned a lot from you and it was great to race alongside you all these years,” Ocon wrote.

“Wishing you all the best. I am sure we will see you again soon…”

Is Perez set for a triumphant Formula 1 return? It could be possible. In a conversation with Sky Sports F1, Red Bull boss Christian Horner reiterated twice that Perez isn’t gone for good — rather, he’s on a “sabbatical.”

“He reflected after the season, and we sat down and discussed it last week about what are the next steps, and he’s decided that he’s going to take a bit of time out, take a sabbatical from Formula 1, essentially,” Horner said.

It’s unlikely, though, that a return would come with Red Bull.

More on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull exit:

👉 No way to go: How Sergio Perez’s lengthy Red Bull exit is reminiscent of Daniel Ricciardo

👉 ‘Performed better in commercials than on track’ – your Perez exit reaction

Ocon wasn’t the only driver to offer Perez well wishes on his way out the door.

Max Verstappen, Perez’s teammate since 2021, wrote on the social media platform X, “It’s been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you. We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember. Thank you, Checo!”

IndyCar racer and McLaren reserve driver Pato O’Ward offered a message in Spanish that, translated, read, Idol! I hope your heart is full of pride for everything you have achieved. Big hug Paisa” followed by a Mexican flag emoji, a heart emoji, and a tag for Perez.

Perez’s own departure message read, “I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.

Read next: Revealed: The race that set Sergio Perez on path to Red Bull exit