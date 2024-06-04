Esteban Ocon may believe he can fight Max Verstappen in the “same car” but he shouldn’t expect a call from Red Bull after his 2018 Brazilian crash, and subsequent clash, with the team’s World Champion.

Ocon has found himself without a Formula 1 drive for next year’s championship having “agreed together” with Alpine to part ways at the end of this season.

Esteban Ocon v Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

“I will announce my plans very soon,” Esteban Ocon said in the press release, “but in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

The announcement brings to an end their five-year relationship, one that yielded one race victory with Ocon P1 in the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Now he’s contemplating what tomorrow holds.

It’s a future in which Ocon, according to his 2023 DAZN quotes, would like to be a World Champion – to the point that he believes he could take on Verstappen in the same car.

“Sure, I see myself fighting with Verstappen, fighting for a World Championship if we had the same car,” he said. “Now Max is doing an incredible job – he is dominating with Red Bull.

“But I don’t care which driver it was. I want to fight for the championship. I have always believed in myself.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but my goal is to be World Champion, nothing more.”

However, it’s safe to say Ocon shouldn’t expect a phone call from either Christian Horner or Helmut Marko.

What’s next for Esteban Ocon?

👉What’s next for Esteban Ocon? Four potential F1 seats in order of likelihood

👉Alpine F1 2025 shortlist: Who will replace Esteban Ocon for next season?

Two big reasons Red Bull are unlike to call Esteban Ocon

First off Ocon is the only driver on the grid who has made Verstappen so angry that he got physical with him.

The Dutchman shoved the Frenchman in the heated aftermath of the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix after Ocon cost him the victory when he crashed into the Red Bull driver, who had been leading the race, as he tried to unlap himself up the inside of Turn 2.

Verstappen forcefully pushed Ocon several times in the chest as the drivers were weighed in the FIA garage, for which he was punished with two days of community service for unsportsmanlike actions.

With that in mind, it is no wonder Red Bull are believed to be waiting for the ink to dry on Perez’s newest extension before confirming him as Verstappen’s 2025 Formula 1 team-mate.

The team have a clear number one driver and are not keen to rock the boat, or even worse, have their drivers crashing or taking points off one another. And Ocon has shown in the past, as recently as Monaco, he has no qualms about fighting a team-mate wheel-to-wheel.

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!