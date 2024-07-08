Esteban Ocon has posted on social media the simple words “new week, new opportunities”, after a disappointing weekend that saw him finish well down the field at Silverstone.

The Alpine driver finished two laps down in 16th place as he was one of the drivers to take a gamble on intermediate tyres early on in the British Grand Prix, admitting he and Alpine “took every wrong decision” in the race as they finished in a lowly position.

‘New opportunities’ for Esteban Ocon, but F1 2025 seat still not yet announced

Both Ocon and Alpine were keen to put a difficult weekend behind them, with the team replying to Ocon’s post on X to say “Let’s keep going”, though without it being a race week, they will have to wait to put Silverstone behind them.

When asked about his afternoon afterwards, he told media including PlanetF1.com: “There’s nothing brave about that race.

“Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. We took every wrong decision, you know, from before the race to on the grid to during the race, every call or information were the wrong ones.

“So there’s not much more to say about this weekend. I think we just turn the page and we go again in Budapest, which is a very good track, and we hope to be back to where we should be. But today, it was a very difficult one.”

New week, new opportunities 👊🏼 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) July 8, 2024

But underneath Ocon’s post, given the gap to the next race, some of his fans pointed out that the reference to “new opportunities” could be in reference to where he may be next season, with his F1 2025 seat still undecided for now.

While a move to Haas has been rumoured, he was complimentary about the team after the race at Silverstone, but confirmed that there was no news regarding what is happening next in his career.

“There’s nothing more to say on that,” he stated.

“I’ve said already what I had to say on Thursday, you know, we are obviously working on my future, there are good discussions going on and I hope that I will be able to announce very soon.”

When asked specifically about Haas’ upturn in recent performance, he added: “They’ve been improving a lot, which is, for sure, an example for every other team, how they’re doing it at the moment.”

